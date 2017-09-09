Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba: Patna Pirates 7 – 11 U Mumba

- Pro Kabaddi 2017: Patna Pirates tie Haryana Steelers 41-41; Gujarat Fortunegiants, UP Yoddha share points after 30-30 tie
Pro Kabaddi 2017 (season 5) Live, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: After the opening day witnessed both the matches end in thrilling draws, Day 2 of Haryana leg will see two times defending champion Patna Pirates take on U Mumba. In the second fixture, Haryana Steelers will square off against Bengaluru Bulls for the first time this season. With Pardeep Narwal looking unstoppable in his pursuits, Pirates will bank on their raiders to help them cross the line. However, the area of concern for them is their defence, which has been struggling of late. U Mumba, on the other hand, will bank on their captain Anup Kumar who has led the team admirably. Coming in after three successive wins, season 2 winners will have to at the top of their game if they hope to take down the Pirates. Catch all live score and live updates of the match between Patna Pirates and U Mumba here.
Pro Kabaddi Live, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba
Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar
U Mumba: Anup Kumar, E Subash, Surender Singh, Shiv Om, Hadi Oshtorak, Yongjoo Ok, Dongju Hong, Kuldeep Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Kashiling Adake, Nitin Madane, Shabeer Bappu, D. Suresh Kumar, Darsan, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Yadav, N. Renjith, Mohan Raman G
