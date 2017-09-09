Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba: Patna Pirates 7 – 11 U Mumba

Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba: With five wins from 10 games, Pirates are ranked second in Zone B. (Source: Pro Kabaddi) Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba: With five wins from 10 games, Pirates are ranked second in Zone B. (Source: Pro Kabaddi)

Pro Kabaddi 2017 (season 5) Live, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: After the opening day witnessed both the matches end in thrilling draws, Day 2 of Haryana leg will see two times defending champion Patna Pirates take on U Mumba. In the second fixture, Haryana Steelers will square off against Bengaluru Bulls for the first time this season. With Pardeep Narwal looking unstoppable in his pursuits, Pirates will bank on their raiders to help them cross the line. However, the area of concern for them is their defence, which has been struggling of late. U Mumba, on the other hand, will bank on their captain Anup Kumar who has led the team admirably. Coming in after three successive wins, season 2 winners will have to at the top of their game if they hope to take down the Pirates. Catch all live score and live updates of the match between Patna Pirates and U Mumba here.

Pro Kabaddi Live, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba

Match 69 Live 2' Patna Pirates 11 19 U Mumba Scorecard Play By play Match Stats Patna Pirates U Mumba Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 9Pardeep Narwal 2 2 4 0 4 Raids 7 raids 28% Successful raids Successful 2 Unsuccessful 2 Empty 3 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 12Vishal Mane 0 0 0 0 0 17Sachin Shingade 0 0 0 0 0 1Vijay 0 0 0 1 1 Raids 1 raids 0% Successful raids Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 1 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 1 Unsuccessful 1 2Monu Goyat 3 1 4 0 4 Raids 9 raids 44% Successful raids Successful 4 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 4 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 5Satish 0 0 0 0 0 8Jaideep 0 0 0 1 1 Raids 1 raids 0% Successful raids Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 1 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 1 Unsuccessful 2 Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 41Mohammad Maghshoudulu 0 0 0 0 0 6Sandeep 0 0 0 0 0 4Manish 0 0 0 0 0 7Vikas Jaglan 0 0 0 0 0 3Vinod Kumar 0 1 1 0 1 Raids 1 raids 0% Successful raids Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 0 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar

U Mumba: Anup Kumar, E Subash, Surender Singh, Shiv Om, Hadi Oshtorak, Yongjoo Ok, Dongju Hong, Kuldeep Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Kashiling Adake, Nitin Madane, Shabeer Bappu, D. Suresh Kumar, Darsan, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Yadav, N. Renjith, Mohan Raman G

