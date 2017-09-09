Only in Express

Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba: Patna Pirates 7 – 11 U Mumba

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Live Score: Pro Kabaddi action continues in Sonepat with Patna taking on U Mumba. Catch the Pro Kabaddi Live Score of Pirates vs U Mumba from PKL 2017 Live here

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 9, 2017 8:12 pm
Pro Kabaddi Live, Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2017 Live, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba live, Patna vs U Mumba live, Pro Kabaddi live streaming, pro kabaddi news, Indian Express Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba: With five wins from 10 games, Pirates are ranked second in Zone B. (Source: Pro Kabaddi)
Related News

Pro Kabaddi 2017 (season 5) Live, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: After the opening day witnessed both the matches end in thrilling draws, Day 2 of Haryana leg will see two times defending champion Patna Pirates take on U Mumba. In the second fixture, Haryana Steelers will square off against Bengaluru Bulls for the first time this season. With Pardeep Narwal looking unstoppable in his pursuits, Pirates will bank on their raiders to help them cross the line. However, the area of concern for them is their defence, which has been struggling of late. U Mumba, on the other hand, will bank on their captain Anup Kumar who has led the team admirably. Coming in after three successive wins, season 2 winners will have to at the top of their game if they hope to take down the Pirates. Catch all live score and live updates of the match between Patna Pirates and U Mumba here.

Pro Kabaddi Live, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba

Match 69
Live
2'
Patna Pirates
11
19
U Mumba
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
Patna Pirates
U Mumba
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
9Pardeep Narwal
2
2
4
0
4
Raids
7raids
28%Successful raids
Successful
2
Unsuccessful
2
Empty
3
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
12Vishal Mane
0
0
0
0
0
17Sachin Shingade
0
0
0
0
0
1Vijay
0
0
0
1
1
Raids
1raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
1
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
1
2Monu Goyat
3
1
4
0
4
Raids
9raids
44%Successful raids
Successful
4
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
4
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
5Satish
0
0
0
0
0
8Jaideep
0
0
0
1
1
Raids
1raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
1
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
2
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
41Mohammad Maghshoudulu
0
0
0
0
0
6Sandeep
0
0
0
0
0
4Manish
0
0
0
0
0
7Vikas Jaglan
0
0
0
0
0
3Vinod Kumar
0
1
1
0
1
Raids
1raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
0
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar

U Mumba: Anup Kumar, E Subash, Surender Singh, Shiv Om, Hadi Oshtorak, Yongjoo Ok, Dongju Hong, Kuldeep Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Kashiling Adake, Nitin Madane, Shabeer Bappu, D. Suresh Kumar, Darsan, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Yadav, N. Renjith, Mohan Raman G

 

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. T
    Thulsiram
    Sep 9, 2017 at 8:20 pm
    Pradeep slow face game to day
    Reply
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 08, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
30
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 68
FT
30
Match Tied
Sep 09, 201720:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
11
Live - 1st Half
3'
19
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 69
Sep 09, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 70

Get your a** up, you are not being paid to sleep 