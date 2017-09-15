Pro Kabaddi Live score, Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans: Patna 36-26 Hyderabad at half time

- Pro Kabaddi 2017: Haryana leg begins with two draws as Gujarat Fortunegiants, UP Yoddha, Haryana Steelers, Patna Pirates share points
Patna Pirates play Telugu Titans in the first match of the season at Ranchi. Ranchi is Patna Pirates’ designated home ground this season. The Pirates and the Titans have had two very different seasons so far. While Patna, led by the dangerous Pardeep Narwal, have developed a reputation of being one of the best attacking sides in the league, the Titans have struggled in both attack and defence from the start of the season. However, Patna will be put under a stiff test in their home leg and will be looking to make a good start. Catch live scores and updates of the match between Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans here.
Pro Kabaddi Live score, Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans:
Teams:
Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar
Telugu Titans: Rahul Chaudhari, Vishal Bharadwaj, Athul M S, Sombir, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chillar, Vikas Kumar, Vikas, Nilesh Salunke, Vinoth Kumar, Munish, Vikrant, Ankit Malik, Elangeshwaran R
