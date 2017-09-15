Only in Express

Pro Kabaddi Live score, Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans: Patna 36-26 Hyderabad at half time

Pro Kabaddi Live score, Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans: Patna Pirates host Telugu Titans in the season's first match at Ranchi. Catch live scores and updates of the match between Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans here.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 15, 2017 8:55 pm
Pro Kabaddi live score: Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans have had two very different seasons so far. (Source: Pro Kabaddi release)
Patna Pirates play Telugu Titans in the first match of the season at Ranchi. Ranchi is Patna Pirates’ designated home ground this season. The Pirates and the Titans have had two very different seasons so far. While Patna, led by the dangerous Pardeep Narwal, have developed a reputation of being one of the best attacking sides in the league, the Titans have struggled in both attack and defence from the start of the season. However, Patna will be put under a stiff test in their home leg and will be looking to make a good start. Catch live scores and updates of the match between Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans here.

Pro Kabaddi Live score, Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans:

Match 78
FT
Patna Pirates
46
30
Telugu Titans
Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans (46-30)
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
Patna Pirates
Telugu Titans
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
9Pardeep Narwal
14
0
14
0
14
Raids
24raids
41%Successful raids
Successful
10
Unsuccessful
4
Empty
10
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
12Vishal Mane
0
0
0
3
3
17Sachin Shingade
0
0
0
2
2
2Monu Goyat
10
0
10
0
10
Raids
18raids
50%Successful raids
Successful
9
Unsuccessful
4
Empty
5
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
3Vinod Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
Raids
2raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
1
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
11Jawahar Dagar
0
0
0
3
3
8Jaideep
0
0
0
4
4
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
32Zakir Hossain
0
0
0
0
0
1Vijay
0
0
0
0
0
4Manish
0
0
0
0
0
7Vikas Jaglan
0
0
0
0
0
55Vishnu Uthaman
0
0
0
0
0
Raids
1raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
0
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0

Teams: 

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar

Telugu Titans: Rahul Chaudhari, Vishal Bharadwaj, Athul M S, Sombir, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chillar, Vikas Kumar, Vikas, Nilesh Salunke, Vinoth Kumar, Munish, Vikrant, Ankit Malik, Elangeshwaran R

