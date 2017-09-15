Pro Kabaddi Live score, Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans: Patna 36-26 Hyderabad at half time

Pro Kabaddi live score: Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans have had two very different seasons so far. (Source: Pro Kabaddi release) Pro Kabaddi live score: Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans have had two very different seasons so far. (Source: Pro Kabaddi release)

Patna Pirates play Telugu Titans in the first match of the season at Ranchi. Ranchi is Patna Pirates’ designated home ground this season. The Pirates and the Titans have had two very different seasons so far. While Patna, led by the dangerous Pardeep Narwal, have developed a reputation of being one of the best attacking sides in the league, the Titans have struggled in both attack and defence from the start of the season. However, Patna will be put under a stiff test in their home leg and will be looking to make a good start. Catch live scores and updates of the match between Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans here.

Pro Kabaddi Live score, Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans:

Match 78 FT Patna Pirates 46 30 Telugu Titans Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans (46-30) Scorecard Play By play Match Stats Patna Pirates Telugu Titans Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 9Pardeep Narwal 14 0 14 0 14 Raids 24 raids 41% Successful raids Successful 10 Unsuccessful 4 Empty 10 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 12Vishal Mane 0 0 0 3 3 17Sachin Shingade 0 0 0 2 2 2Monu Goyat 10 0 10 0 10 Raids 18 raids 50% Successful raids Successful 9 Unsuccessful 4 Empty 5 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 3Vinod Kumar 0 0 0 0 0 Raids 2 raids 0% Successful raids Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 1 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 11Jawahar Dagar 0 0 0 3 3 8Jaideep 0 0 0 4 4 Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 32Zakir Hossain 0 0 0 0 0 1Vijay 0 0 0 0 0 4Manish 0 0 0 0 0 7Vikas Jaglan 0 0 0 0 0 55Vishnu Uthaman 0 0 0 0 0 Raids 1 raids 0% Successful raids Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 0 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0

Teams:

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar

Telugu Titans: Rahul Chaudhari, Vishal Bharadwaj, Athul M S, Sombir, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chillar, Vikas Kumar, Vikas, Nilesh Salunke, Vinoth Kumar, Munish, Vikrant, Ankit Malik, Elangeshwaran R

