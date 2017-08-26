Only in Express

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas: Pirates take on Thalaivas after heart breaking draw to Bengal

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Score: Pro Kabaddi action continues in Mumbai with Patna taking on Tamil Thalaivas. Catch the Pro Kabaddi Live Score of Pirates vs Thalaivas from PKL 2017 Live here

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 26, 2017 7:48 pm
Pro Kabaddi Live, Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2017 Live, Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas live, Patna vs Tamil live, Pro Kabaddi live streaming, pro kabaddi news, Indian Express Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas: Patna Pirates had to settle for a 36-36 draw against Bengal Warriors. (Source: PKL)
After a thrilling 36-36 draw against Bengal Warriors, Patna Pirates take on Tamil Thalaivas. The Thalaivas have had a stop-start campaign so far. Their points have come from two draws and two wins from the six matches they have played. Patna Pirates got off to a flying start, winning their first three matches. They remain unbeaten but conceded a draw in their last match to the Bengal Warriors from a winning position. The Thalaivas have exhibited solidity in defence often this season and they will be looking to stop Pardeep Narwal from causing too much damage. Catch live scores and live updates of the match between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas here.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Live score

Match 47
20'
Patna Pirates
0
0
Tamil Thalaivas
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
Patna Pirates
Tamil Thalaivas
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
9Pardeep Narwal
0
0
0
0
0
12Vishal Mane
0
0
0
0
0
17Sachin Shingade
0
0
0
0
0
2Monu Goyat
0
0
0
0
0
3Vinod Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
5Satish
0
0
0
0
0
8Jaideep
0
0
0
0
0
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
32Zakir Hossain
0
0
0
0
0
6Sandeep
0
0
0
0
0
1Vijay
0
0
0
0
0
4Manish
0
0
0
0
0
7Vikas Jaglan
0
0
0
0
0

 

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur, Bhavani Rajput, Prathap, Rajesh, Anil Kumar, Amit Hooda, Mugilan, Donggeon Lee , Waleed Al Hasani, Chansik Park, Anil Kumar, C. Arun, Sanket Chavan, T. Prabhakaran, M. Thivakaran, Sombir, Vijay Kumar, Vijin Thangadurai, Muruthu M, Vineet Sharma, K. Prapanjan, Sujit Maharana, Darshan J., Sarang Arun Deshmukh, Ananthkumar

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 25, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 46 -->
36
Zone B - Match 46
FT
36
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Match Tied
Aug 26, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 47 -->
0
VS
0
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 47
Aug 26, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 48 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 48

