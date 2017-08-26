Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas: Pirates take on Thalaivas after heart breaking draw to Bengal

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas: Patna Pirates had to settle for a 36-36 draw against Bengal Warriors. (Source: PKL) Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas: Patna Pirates had to settle for a 36-36 draw against Bengal Warriors. (Source: PKL)

After a thrilling 36-36 draw against Bengal Warriors, Patna Pirates take on Tamil Thalaivas. The Thalaivas have had a stop-start campaign so far. Their points have come from two draws and two wins from the six matches they have played. Patna Pirates got off to a flying start, winning their first three matches. They remain unbeaten but conceded a draw in their last match to the Bengal Warriors from a winning position. The Thalaivas have exhibited solidity in defence often this season and they will be looking to stop Pardeep Narwal from causing too much damage. Catch live scores and live updates of the match between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas here.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Live score

Match 47 20' Patna Pirates 0 0 Tamil Thalaivas Scorecard Play By play Match Stats Patna Pirates Tamil Thalaivas Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 9Pardeep Narwal 0 0 0 0 0 12Vishal Mane 0 0 0 0 0 17Sachin Shingade 0 0 0 0 0 2Monu Goyat 0 0 0 0 0 3Vinod Kumar 0 0 0 0 0 5Satish 0 0 0 0 0 8Jaideep 0 0 0 0 0 Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 32Zakir Hossain 0 0 0 0 0 6Sandeep 0 0 0 0 0 1Vijay 0 0 0 0 0 4Manish 0 0 0 0 0 7Vikas Jaglan 0 0 0 0 0

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur, Bhavani Rajput, Prathap, Rajesh, Anil Kumar, Amit Hooda, Mugilan, Donggeon Lee , Waleed Al Hasani, Chansik Park, Anil Kumar, C. Arun, Sanket Chavan, T. Prabhakaran, M. Thivakaran, Sombir, Vijay Kumar, Vijin Thangadurai, Muruthu M, Vineet Sharma, K. Prapanjan, Sujit Maharana, Darshan J., Sarang Arun Deshmukh, Ananthkumar

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd