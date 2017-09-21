Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers: Jaipur 6-7 Haryana

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers: Haryana Steelers had lost their previous match in Ranchi against Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers: Haryana Steelers had lost their previous match in Ranchi against Puneri Paltan

In the first match of the day, Jaipur Pink Panthers will square off against Haryana Steelers on the final matchday at Ranchi. A win here would be a big leg up for both teams in the race to the play off spots. Haryana Steelers had lost their previous match at Ranchi to Puneri Paltan. Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, beat Dabang Delhi the last time they took the mat in Ranchi. This is the penultimate game to be played in the venue. Catch live scores and updates of the match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers here.

Pro Kabaddi Live score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryan Steelers

Match 87 Live 7' Jaipur Pink Panthers 7 7 Haryana Steelers Scorecard Play By play Match Stats Jaipur Pink Panthers Haryana Steelers Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 12Pawan Kumar 1 0 1 0 1 Raids 4 raids 25% Successful raids Successful 1 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 2 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 55Somvir Shekhar 0 0 0 0 0 5Manjeet Chhillar 0 0 0 1 1 Raids 1 raids 0% Successful raids Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 1 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 1 Unsuccessful 1 99Tushar Patil 2 0 2 0 2 Raids 4 raids 50% Successful raids Successful 2 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 1 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 19Ajit Singh 0 1 1 0 1 Raids 3 raids 33% Successful raids Successful 1 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 2 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 77Sidharth 0 0 0 1 1 14Nitin Rawal 1 0 1 0 1 Raids 2 raids 50% Successful raids Successful 1 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 1 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 6Dong Gyu Kim 0 0 0 0 0 4Manoj Dhull 0 0 0 0 0 22Kamal Kishor 0 0 0 0 0 11Sunil Siddhgavali 0 0 0 0 0 1Rahul Choudhary 0 0 0 0 0

Haryana Steelers: Surender Nada,, Mayur Shivtarkar, Vikash, Neeraj Kumar, Khomsan Thongkham, Mohit Chhillar, Sonu Narwal, CPO Surjeet Singh, David Mosambayi, Deepak Kumar, Mahender Singh Dhaka, Prashant Kumar Rai, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Wazir Singh, Parmod Narwal, Jeeva Gopal, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Vikash Khandola, Ashish Chhokar, Kuldeep Singh, Babu M, Raju Lal Choudhary

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Ajit Singh, Santhapanaselvam, Manjeet Chhillar, Jasvir Singh, Selvamani K., Jaemin Lee, Donggyu Kim, Manoj Dhull, Navneet Gautam, Somvir Shekhar, Pawan Kumar, Kamal Kishor, Tushar Patil, Vignesh B, Siddharth, Sunil Siddhgavali, Ravinder Kumar, Abhishek N., Rahul Choudhary

