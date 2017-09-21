Only in Express

Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers: Jaipur 6-7 Haryana

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers: Pro Kabaddi action continues in Ranchi with Jaipur taking on Haryana. Catch the Pro Kabaddi Live Score of Pink Panthers vs Steelers from PKL 2017 Live here

September 21, 2017 8:12 pm
Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers: Haryana Steelers had lost their previous match in Ranchi against Puneri Paltan
In the first match of the day, Jaipur Pink Panthers will square off against Haryana Steelers on the final matchday at Ranchi. A win here would be a big leg up for both teams in the race to the play off spots. Haryana Steelers had lost their previous match at Ranchi to Puneri Paltan. Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, beat Dabang Delhi the last time they took the mat in Ranchi. This is the penultimate game to be played in the venue. Catch live scores and updates of the match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers here.

Pro Kabaddi Live score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryan Steelers

Match 87
Live
7'
Jaipur Pink Panthers
7
7
Haryana Steelers
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Haryana Steelers
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
12Pawan Kumar
1
0
1
0
1
Raids
4raids
25%Successful raids
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
2
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
55Somvir Shekhar
0
0
0
0
0
5Manjeet Chhillar
0
0
0
1
1
Raids
1raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
1
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
1
99Tushar Patil
2
0
2
0
2
Raids
4raids
50%Successful raids
Successful
2
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
1
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
19Ajit Singh
0
1
1
0
1
Raids
3raids
33%Successful raids
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
2
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
77Sidharth
0
0
0
1
1
14Nitin Rawal
1
0
1
0
1
Raids
2raids
50%Successful raids
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
1
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
6Dong Gyu Kim
0
0
0
0
0
4Manoj Dhull
0
0
0
0
0
22Kamal Kishor
0
0
0
0
0
11Sunil Siddhgavali
0
0
0
0
0
1Rahul Choudhary
0
0
0
0
0

Haryana Steelers: Surender Nada,, Mayur Shivtarkar, Vikash, Neeraj Kumar, Khomsan Thongkham, Mohit Chhillar, Sonu Narwal, CPO Surjeet Singh, David Mosambayi, Deepak Kumar, Mahender Singh Dhaka, Prashant Kumar Rai, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Wazir Singh, Parmod Narwal, Jeeva Gopal, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Vikash Khandola, Ashish Chhokar, Kuldeep Singh, Babu M, Raju Lal Choudhary

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Ajit Singh, Santhapanaselvam, Manjeet Chhillar, Jasvir Singh, Selvamani K., Jaemin Lee, Donggyu Kim, Manoj Dhull, Navneet Gautam, Somvir Shekhar, Pawan Kumar, Kamal Kishor, Tushar Patil, Vignesh B, Siddharth, Sunil Siddhgavali, Ravinder Kumar, Abhishek N., Rahul Choudhary


