Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi: Jaipur take on Delhi in Hyderabad

Pro Kabaddi Season 5 Live Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi: Manjeet Chhillar will lead Jaipur Pink Panthers in season 5. Pro Kabaddi Season 5 Live Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi: Manjeet Chhillar will lead Jaipur Pink Panthers in season 5.

After Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan started the fifth season with wins over Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba, Day 2 of the Pro Kabaddi League will see former champions Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Dabang Delhi. And later in the day, hosts Telugu Titans will be playing against the defending champions Patna Pirates. Despite having Jasvir Singh in the team, Panthers have appointed Manjeet Chhillar as their captain. In their previous eight meeting, Jaipur have won six matches while Delhi have managed only one win. In the second match, Titans will look to register their second win. Patna Pirates, on the other hand, will hope to start their Pro Kabaddi campaign on a winning note. Catch all live score and live updates of the second day of Pro Kabaddi season 5 here.

Match 3 vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 0 0 Dabang Delhi K.C. Scorecard Play By play Matchstats

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Ajit Singh, Santhapanaselvam, Manjeet Chhillar, Jasvir Singh, Selvamani K., Jaemin Lee, Donggyu Kim, Manoj Dhull, Navneet Gautam, Somvir Shekhar, Pawan Kumar, Kamal Kishor, Tushar Patil, Vignesh B, Siddharth, Sunil Siddhgavali, Ravinder Kumar, Abhishek N., Rahul Choudhary

Dabang Delhi: Meraj Sheykh, Tapas Pal, Vishal, Abolfazel Maghsodlo, Nilesh Shinde, Ravi Dalal, Bajirao Hodage, Sunil, Suraj Desai, Rohit Baliyan, Patil Anand, Rupesh Tomar, Viraj Vishnu Landge, Suresu Kumar, Chetan S, Vipin Malik, Shubham Ashok Palkar, Swapnil Dilip Shinde, Satpal, Yatharth

