Pro Kabaddi Live score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi: Jaipur and Delhi face each other at Ranchi

Pro Kabaddi live score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi: Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi have been inconsistent in their recent matches. Catch live scores and updates of the match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi here.

pro kabaddi live score, live pro kabaddi, live kabaddi score, kabaddi live streaming, Both Delhi and Jaipur have been inconsistent so far in the season. (Source: Pro Kabaddi release)
Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Dabang Delhi in Ranchi on Sunday. The Pink Panthers have been inconsistent of late. They have one win, two losses and a draw in their last four matches but that win came against the might of the Gujarat Fortunegiants. Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, have not been able to get their season going at all. Their last result as a 27-24 loss to Haryana Steelers at Sonepat before which they drew 31-31 with Bengal Warriors. Catch live scores and updates of the match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi here.

Pro Kabaddi live score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi:

Match 82
20'
Jaipur Pink Panthers
0
0
Dabang Delhi K.C.
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Dabang Delhi K.C.
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
12Pawan Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
55Somvir Shekhar
0
0
0
0
0
5Manjeet Chhillar
0
0
0
0
0
19Ajit Singh
0
0
0
0
0
77Sidharth
0
0
0
0
0
66Santhapanaselvam
0
0
0
0
0
14Nitin Rawal
0
0
0
0
0
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
6Dong Gyu Kim
0
0
0
0
0
4Manoj Dhull
0
0
0
0
0
22Kamal Kishor
0
0
0
0
0
11Sunil Siddhgavali
0
0
0
0
0
33Ravinder Kumar
0
0
0
0
0

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Ajit Singh, Santhapanaselvam, Manjeet Chhillar, Jasvir Singh, Selvamani K., Jaemin Lee, Donggyu Kim, Manoj Dhull, Navneet Gautam, Somvir Shekhar, Pawan Kumar, Kamal Kishor, Tushar Patil, Vignesh B, Siddharth, Sunil Siddhgavali, Ravinder Kumar, Abhishek N., Rahul Choudhary

Dabang Delhi: Meraj Sheykh, Tapas Pal, Vishal, Abolfazel Maghsodlo, Nilesh Shinde, Ravi Dalal, Bajirao Hodage, Sunil, Suraj Desai, Rohit Baliyan, Patil Anand, Rupesh Tomar, Viraj Vishnu Landge, Suresh Kumar, Chetan S, Vipin Malik, Shubham Ashok Palkar, Swapnil Dilip Shinde, Satpal, Yatharth

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 16, 201721:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
45
Zone B - Match 81
FT
42
Patna Pirates beat U.P. Yoddha (45-42)
Sep 17, 201720:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
0
VS
0
Zone A - Match 82
Sep 17, 201721:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
VS
Zone B - Match 83

