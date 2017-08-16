Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas: Steelers 10 – 10 Thalaivas in Ahmedabad

As the third leg of Pro Kabaddi season 5 enters its business end, race to top spot picks pace. On the penultimate day, Haryana Steelers will take on Tamil Thalaivas which will be followed by Gujarat Fortunegiants squaring off against Telugu Titans. Both the teams come in with wins in their previous matches. While Haryana will be dependent on Mohit Chhillar and Surender Nada to lead the way for them, Ajay Thakur and Prapanjan will be the key players for the Tamil Nadu-based team. On the second day of the first inter-zone week, Gujarat Fortunegiants will look to continue their unbeaten streak against the Rahul Chaudhari-led Telugu side. Both the teams come in with contrasting results. While Fortunegiants edged passed Bengaluru Bulls 27-24, Titans suffered their sixth loss against UP Yoddha 32-39. Before the league moves to Lucknow for the fourth leg, all four teams will look to win crucial five points. Catch all live scores and live updates of the Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas followed by Gujarat Fortunegiants and Telugu Titans here.
Haryana Steelers: Surender Nada,, Mayur Shivtarkar, Vikash, Neeraj Kumar, Khomsan Thongkham, Mohit Chhillar, Sonu Narwal, CPO Surjeet Singh, David Mosambayi, Deepak Kumar, Mahender Singh Dhaka, Prashant Kumar Rai, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Wazir Singh, Parmod Narwal, Jeeva Gopal, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Vikash Khandola, Ashish Chhokar, Kuldeep Singh, Babu M, Raju Lal Choudhary
Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur, Bhavani Rajput, Prathap, Rajesh, Anil Kumar, Amit Hooda, Mugilan, Donggeon Lee , Waleed Al Hasani, Chansik Park, Anil Kumar, C. Arun, Sanket Chavan, T. Prabhakaran, M. Thivakaran, Sombir, Vijay Kumar, Vijin Thangadurai, Muruthu M, Vineet Sharma, K. Prapanjan, Sujit Maharana, Darshan J., Sarang Arun Deshmukh, Ananthkumar
