Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas: Steelers 10 – 10 Thalaivas in Ahmedabad

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas: Haryana Steelers play Tamil Thalaivas for the first time. Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas: Haryana Steelers play Tamil Thalaivas for the first time.

As the third leg of Pro Kabaddi season 5 enters its business end, race to top spot picks pace. On the penultimate day, Haryana Steelers will take on Tamil Thalaivas which will be followed by Gujarat Fortunegiants squaring off against Telugu Titans. Both the teams come in with wins in their previous matches. While Haryana will be dependent on Mohit Chhillar and Surender Nada to lead the way for them, Ajay Thakur and Prapanjan will be the key players for the Tamil Nadu-based team. On the second day of the first inter-zone week, Gujarat Fortunegiants will look to continue their unbeaten streak against the Rahul Chaudhari-led Telugu side. Both the teams come in with contrasting results. While Fortunegiants edged passed Bengaluru Bulls 27-24, Titans suffered their sixth loss against UP Yoddha 32-39. Before the league moves to Lucknow for the fourth leg, all four teams will look to win crucial five points. Catch all live scores and live updates of the Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas followed by Gujarat Fortunegiants and Telugu Titans here.

Match 30 Live vs Haryana Steelers 11 10 Tamil Thalaivas Scorecard Play By play Match Stats Haryana Steelers Tamil Thalaivas Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 5Wazir Singh 1 1 2 0 2 Raids 5 raids 40% Successful raids Successful 2 Unsuccessful 2 Empty 1 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 2Neeraj Kumar 0 0 0 0 0 3Rakesh Singh Kumar 0 0 0 1 1 88Vikas Kandola 0 1 1 0 1 Raids 4 raids 25% Successful raids Successful 1 Unsuccessful 2 Empty 1 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 10Surjeet Singh 1 1 2 0 2 Raids 8 raids 25% Successful raids Successful 2 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 6 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 4Mohit Chhillar 0 0 0 1 1 1Surender Nada 0 0 0 4 4 Raids 1 raids 0% Successful raids Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 1 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 3 Unsuccessful 0 Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 30David Mosambayi 0 0 0 0 0 7Deepak Kumar 0 0 0 0 0 14Prashanth Kumar Rai 0 0 0 0 0 25Parmod Narwal 0 0 0 0 0 Raids 3 raids 0% Successful raids Successful 0 Unsuccessful 2 Empty 1 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 8Ashish Chhokar 0 0 0 0 0

Haryana Steelers: Surender Nada,, Mayur Shivtarkar, Vikash, Neeraj Kumar, Khomsan Thongkham, Mohit Chhillar, Sonu Narwal, CPO Surjeet Singh, David Mosambayi, Deepak Kumar, Mahender Singh Dhaka, Prashant Kumar Rai, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Wazir Singh, Parmod Narwal, Jeeva Gopal, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Vikash Khandola, Ashish Chhokar, Kuldeep Singh, Babu M, Raju Lal Choudhary

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur, Bhavani Rajput, Prathap, Rajesh, Anil Kumar, Amit Hooda, Mugilan, Donggeon Lee , Waleed Al Hasani, Chansik Park, Anil Kumar, C. Arun, Sanket Chavan, T. Prabhakaran, M. Thivakaran, Sombir, Vijay Kumar, Vijin Thangadurai, Muruthu M, Vineet Sharma, K. Prapanjan, Sujit Maharana, Darshan J., Sarang Arun Deshmukh, Ananthkumar

