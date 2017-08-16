Latest news

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas: Steelers 10 – 10 Thalaivas in Ahmedabad

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Score: Pro Kabaddi action continues in Ahmedabad with Haryana taking on Tamil Nadu. Catch the Pro Kabaddi Live Score of Steelers vs Thalaivas from PKL 2017 Live here

August 16, 2017 8:21 pm
Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas: Haryana Steelers play Tamil Thalaivas for the first time.
As the third leg of Pro Kabaddi season 5 enters its business end, race to top spot picks pace. On the penultimate day, Haryana Steelers will take on Tamil Thalaivas which will be followed by Gujarat Fortunegiants squaring off against Telugu Titans. Both the teams come in with wins in their previous matches. While Haryana will be dependent on Mohit Chhillar and Surender Nada to lead the way for them, Ajay Thakur and Prapanjan will be the key players for the Tamil Nadu-based team. On the second day of the first inter-zone week, Gujarat Fortunegiants will look to continue their unbeaten streak against the Rahul Chaudhari-led Telugu side. Both the teams come in with contrasting results. While Fortunegiants edged passed Bengaluru Bulls 27-24, Titans suffered their sixth loss against UP Yoddha 32-39. Before the league moves to Lucknow for the fourth leg, all four teams will look to win crucial five points. Catch all live scores and live updates of the Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas followed by Gujarat Fortunegiants and Telugu Titans here.

Match 30
Live
vs
Haryana Steelers
11
10
Tamil Thalaivas
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
Haryana Steelers
Tamil Thalaivas
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
5Wazir Singh
1
1
2
0
2
Raids
5raids
40%Successful raids
Successful
2
Unsuccessful
2
Empty
1
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
2Neeraj Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
3Rakesh Singh Kumar
0
0
0
1
1
88Vikas Kandola
0
1
1
0
1
Raids
4raids
25%Successful raids
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
2
Empty
1
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
10Surjeet Singh
1
1
2
0
2
Raids
8raids
25%Successful raids
Successful
2
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
6
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
4Mohit Chhillar
0
0
0
1
1
1Surender Nada
0
0
0
4
4
Raids
1raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
1
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
3
Unsuccessful
0
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
30David Mosambayi
0
0
0
0
0
7Deepak Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
14Prashanth Kumar Rai
0
0
0
0
0
25Parmod Narwal
0
0
0
0
0
Raids
3raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
2
Empty
1
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
8Ashish Chhokar
0
0
0
0
0

Haryana Steelers: Surender Nada,, Mayur Shivtarkar, Vikash, Neeraj Kumar, Khomsan Thongkham, Mohit Chhillar, Sonu Narwal, CPO Surjeet Singh, David Mosambayi, Deepak Kumar, Mahender Singh Dhaka, Prashant Kumar Rai, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Wazir Singh, Parmod Narwal, Jeeva Gopal, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Vikash Khandola, Ashish Chhokar, Kuldeep Singh, Babu M, Raju Lal Choudhary

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur, Bhavani Rajput, Prathap, Rajesh, Anil Kumar, Amit Hooda, Mugilan, Donggeon Lee , Waleed Al Hasani, Chansik Park, Anil Kumar, C. Arun, Sanket Chavan, T. Prabhakaran, M. Thivakaran, Sombir, Vijay Kumar, Vijin Thangadurai, Muruthu M, Vineet Sharma, K. Prapanjan, Sujit Maharana, Darshan J., Sarang Arun Deshmukh, Ananthkumar

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 15, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
27
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 29
FT
24
Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Bengaluru Bulls (27-24)
Aug 16, 201720:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 30 -->
10
Live - 1st Half
2'
9
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 30
Aug 16, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 31 -->
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 31

