Only in Express

Pro Kabaddi 2017, live score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs UP Yoddha: Gujarat Fortunegiants 2 – 4 UP Yoddha

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs UP Yoddha Live Score: Pro Kabaddi action continues in Haryana with Gujarat taking on UP. Catch the Pro Kabaddi Live Score of Fortunegiants vs Yoddha from PKL 2017 Live here

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 8, 2017 9:27 pm
Pro Kabaddi Live, Kabaddi live, Kabaddi live score, Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2017 Live, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs UP Yoddha live, Gujarat vs UP live, UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortunegiants live, Pro Kabaddi live streaming, pro kabaddi news, Indian Express Pro Kabaddi 2017, live score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs UP Yoddha: Gujarat Fortungiants top the Zone A rankings.
Related News

Pro Kabaddi 2017 (season 5) Live: Haryana Steelers look set for the action-packed start of the week at home as they face Patna Pirates in the first match of Haryana leg. The second match will be played between Gujarat Fortunegiants and UP Yoddha. After a shaky start to the tournament, Steelers will be keen on making a good start to their home leg. The Surender Nada-led side comes in with a two-match winning streak and will hope to continue their successful run against the two-time defending champions. Their defence led by Surender and Mohit Chhillar will play a crucial role. Meanwhile, for Patna Pirates, Pardeep Narwal and Monu Goyat will carry their hopes. After a stellar show at home, Fortunegiants have fumbled lately and will be eager to get back to winning ways. Gujarat will rely on their two Iranian defenders and young Sachin tawar to guide them to victory over UP Yoddha. UP Yoddha, on the other hand, will hope to get some consistency back. Catch all live scores and live updates of the match between Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates here.

Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs UP Yoddha:

Match 67
FT
Haryana Steelers
41
41
Patna Pirates
Match Tied
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
Haryana Steelers
Patna Pirates
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
14Prashanth Kumar Rai
4
1
5
0
5
Raids
14raids
28%Successful raids
Successful
4
Unsuccessful
2
Empty
8
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
2Neeraj Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
3Rakesh Singh Kumar
0
0
0
1
1
10Surjeet Singh
4
4
8
1
9
Raids
13raids
46%Successful raids
Successful
6
Unsuccessful
4
Empty
3
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
1
5Wazir Singh
7
3
10
2
12
Raids
21raids
42%Successful raids
Successful
9
Unsuccessful
4
Empty
8
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
2
Unsuccessful
0
4Mohit Chhillar
0
0
0
5
5
1Surender Nada
0
0
0
4
4
Raids
1raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
1
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
4
Unsuccessful
3
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
30David Mosambayi
0
0
0
0
0
7Deepak Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
6Jeeva Gopal
0
0
0
0
0
55Mayur Shivtarkar
0
0
0
0
0
12Vikas
0
0
0
0
0

Haryana Steelers: Surender Nada,, Mayur Shivtarkar, Vikash, Neeraj Kumar, Khomsan Thongkham, Mohit Chhillar, Sonu Narwal, CPO Surjeet Singh, David Mosambayi, Deepak Kumar, Mahender Singh Dhaka, Prashant Kumar Rai, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Wazir Singh, Parmod Narwal, Jeeva Gopal, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Vikash Khandola, Ashish Chhokar, Kuldeep Singh, Babu M, Raju Lal Choudhary

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 08, 201720:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
41
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 67
FT
41
Match Tied
Sep 08, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
2
Live - 1st Half
14'
4
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 68
Sep 09, 201720:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 69

Get your a** up, you are not being paid to sleep 