Pro Kabaddi 2017, live score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs UP Yoddha: Gujarat Fortunegiants 2 – 4 UP Yoddha

Pro Kabaddi 2017 (season 5) Live: Haryana Steelers look set for the action-packed start of the week at home as they face Patna Pirates in the first match of Haryana leg. The second match will be played between Gujarat Fortunegiants and UP Yoddha. After a shaky start to the tournament, Steelers will be keen on making a good start to their home leg. The Surender Nada-led side comes in with a two-match winning streak and will hope to continue their successful run against the two-time defending champions. Their defence led by Surender and Mohit Chhillar will play a crucial role. Meanwhile, for Patna Pirates, Pardeep Narwal and Monu Goyat will carry their hopes. After a stellar show at home, Fortunegiants have fumbled lately and will be eager to get back to winning ways. Gujarat will rely on their two Iranian defenders and young Sachin tawar to guide them to victory over UP Yoddha. UP Yoddha, on the other hand, will hope to get some consistency back. Catch all live scores and live updates of the match between Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates here.

Match 67 FT Haryana Steelers 41 41 Patna Pirates Match Tied Scorecard Play By play Match Stats Haryana Steelers Patna Pirates Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 14Prashanth Kumar Rai 4 1 5 0 5 Raids 14 raids 28% Successful raids Successful 4 Unsuccessful 2 Empty 8 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 2Neeraj Kumar 0 0 0 0 0 3Rakesh Singh Kumar 0 0 0 1 1 10Surjeet Singh 4 4 8 1 9 Raids 13 raids 46% Successful raids Successful 6 Unsuccessful 4 Empty 3 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 1 Unsuccessful 1 5Wazir Singh 7 3 10 2 12 Raids 21 raids 42% Successful raids Successful 9 Unsuccessful 4 Empty 8 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 2 Unsuccessful 0 4Mohit Chhillar 0 0 0 5 5 1Surender Nada 0 0 0 4 4 Raids 1 raids 0% Successful raids Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 1 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 4 Unsuccessful 3 Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 30David Mosambayi 0 0 0 0 0 7Deepak Kumar 0 0 0 0 0 6Jeeva Gopal 0 0 0 0 0 55Mayur Shivtarkar 0 0 0 0 0 12Vikas 0 0 0 0 0

Haryana Steelers: Surender Nada,, Mayur Shivtarkar, Vikash, Neeraj Kumar, Khomsan Thongkham, Mohit Chhillar, Sonu Narwal, CPO Surjeet Singh, David Mosambayi, Deepak Kumar, Mahender Singh Dhaka, Prashant Kumar Rai, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Wazir Singh, Parmod Narwal, Jeeva Gopal, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Vikash Khandola, Ashish Chhokar, Kuldeep Singh, Babu M, Raju Lal Choudhary

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar

