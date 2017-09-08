Pro Kabaddi 2017, live score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs UP Yoddha: Gujarat Fortunegiants 2 – 4 UP Yoddha

Pro Kabaddi 2017 (season 5) Live: Haryana Steelers look set for the action-packed start of the week at home as they face Patna Pirates in the first match of Haryana leg. The second match will be played between Gujarat Fortunegiants and UP Yoddha. After a shaky start to the tournament, Steelers will be keen on making a good start to their home leg. The Surender Nada-led side comes in with a two-match winning streak and will hope to continue their successful run against the two-time defending champions. Their defence led by Surender and Mohit Chhillar will play a crucial role. Meanwhile, for Patna Pirates, Pardeep Narwal and Monu Goyat will carry their hopes. After a stellar show at home, Fortunegiants have fumbled lately and will be eager to get back to winning ways. Gujarat will rely on their two Iranian defenders and young Sachin tawar to guide them to victory over UP Yoddha. UP Yoddha, on the other hand, will hope to get some consistency back. Catch all live scores and live updates of the match between Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates here.
Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs UP Yoddha:
Haryana Steelers: Surender Nada,, Mayur Shivtarkar, Vikash, Neeraj Kumar, Khomsan Thongkham, Mohit Chhillar, Sonu Narwal, CPO Surjeet Singh, David Mosambayi, Deepak Kumar, Mahender Singh Dhaka, Prashant Kumar Rai, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Wazir Singh, Parmod Narwal, Jeeva Gopal, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Vikash Khandola, Ashish Chhokar, Kuldeep Singh, Babu M, Raju Lal Choudhary
Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar
