Pro Kabaddi 2017 live score, Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi live score: Haryana 0-0 Delhi in Lucknow

Pro Kabaddi 2017 live score, Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi live score: Catch all the live action from the match between Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi here.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 23, 2017 7:26 pm
Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi Live, UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas live, Pro Kabaddi Live, Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2017 Live, Haryana vs Delhi live, UP vs Tamil, Pro Kabaddi live streaming, pro kabaddi news, Indian Express Pro Kabaddi 2017: UP Yoddha and Haryana Steelers will play in their respective fixtures. (Source: PKL)
In the first match of the day, Haryana Steelers will be up against Dabang Delhi while hosts UP Yoddha will take on Tamil Thalaivas. Both Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi are coming into this match with a win in their previous encounters. Haryana would be looking to continue their streak in the competition. While on the other side, UP Yoddha lost their last match by whisker against Bengal Warriors. In a nail-biting encounter between UP Yoddha and Bengal Warriors, Bengal emerged victorious after winning the match by a single point. The two teams looked pretty confident during the match and did leave any chance of scoring points but it was Bengal who eventually were a better side on the day.

Match 42
20'
Haryana Steelers
0
0
Dabang Delhi K.C.
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
Haryana Steelers
Dabang Delhi K.C.
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
67Deepak Kumar Dahiya
0
0
0
0
0
2Neeraj Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
3Rakesh Singh Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
10Surjeet Singh
0
0
0
0
0
88Vikas Kandola
0
0
0
0
0
4Mohit Chhillar
0
0
0
0
0
1Surender Nada
0
0
0
0
0
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
30David Mosambayi
0
0
0
0
0
14Prashanth Kumar Rai
0
0
0
0
0
6Jeeva Gopal
0
0
0
0
0
8Ashish Chhokar
0
0
0
0
0
12Vikas
0
0
0
0
0

Haryana Steelers: Surender Nada,, Mayur Shivtarkar, Vikash, Neeraj Kumar, Khomsan Thongkham, Mohit Chhillar, Sonu Narwal, CPO Surjeet Singh, David Mosambayi, Deepak Kumar, Mahender Singh Dhaka, Prashant Kumar Rai, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Wazir Singh, Parmod Narwal, Jeeva Gopal, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Vikash Khandola, Ashish Chhokar, Kuldeep Singh, Babu M, Raju Lal Choudhary

Dabang Delhi: Meraj Sheykh, Tapas Pal, Vishal, Abolfazel Maghsodlo, Nilesh Shinde, Ravi Dalal, Bajirao Hodage, Sunil, Suraj Desai, Rohit Baliyan, Patil Anand, Rupesh Tomar, Viraj Vishnu Landge, Suresu Kumar, Chetan S, Vipin Malik, Shubham Ashok Palkar, Swapnil Dilip Shinde, Satpal, Yatharth

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 22, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 41 -->
31
Zone B - Match 41
FT
32
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Bengal Warriors beat U.P. Yoddha (32-31)
Aug 23, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 42 -->
0
VS
0
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 42
Aug 23, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 43 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 43

