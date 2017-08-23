Pro Kabaddi 2017 live score, Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi live score: Haryana 0-0 Delhi in Lucknow

Pro Kabaddi 2017: UP Yoddha and Haryana Steelers will play in their respective fixtures. (Source: PKL) Pro Kabaddi 2017: UP Yoddha and Haryana Steelers will play in their respective fixtures. (Source: PKL)

In the first match of the day, Haryana Steelers will be up against Dabang Delhi while hosts UP Yoddha will take on Tamil Thalaivas. Both Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi are coming into this match with a win in their previous encounters. Haryana would be looking to continue their streak in the competition. While on the other side, UP Yoddha lost their last match by whisker against Bengal Warriors. In a nail-biting encounter between UP Yoddha and Bengal Warriors, Bengal emerged victorious after winning the match by a single point. The two teams looked pretty confident during the match and did leave any chance of scoring points but it was Bengal who eventually were a better side on the day.

Match 42 20' Haryana Steelers 0 0 Dabang Delhi K.C. Scorecard Play By play Match Stats Haryana Steelers Dabang Delhi K.C. Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 67Deepak Kumar Dahiya 0 0 0 0 0 2Neeraj Kumar 0 0 0 0 0 3Rakesh Singh Kumar 0 0 0 0 0 10Surjeet Singh 0 0 0 0 0 88Vikas Kandola 0 0 0 0 0 4Mohit Chhillar 0 0 0 0 0 1Surender Nada 0 0 0 0 0 Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 30David Mosambayi 0 0 0 0 0 14Prashanth Kumar Rai 0 0 0 0 0 6Jeeva Gopal 0 0 0 0 0 8Ashish Chhokar 0 0 0 0 0 12Vikas 0 0 0 0 0

Haryana Steelers: Surender Nada,, Mayur Shivtarkar, Vikash, Neeraj Kumar, Khomsan Thongkham, Mohit Chhillar, Sonu Narwal, CPO Surjeet Singh, David Mosambayi, Deepak Kumar, Mahender Singh Dhaka, Prashant Kumar Rai, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Wazir Singh, Parmod Narwal, Jeeva Gopal, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Vikash Khandola, Ashish Chhokar, Kuldeep Singh, Babu M, Raju Lal Choudhary

Dabang Delhi: Meraj Sheykh, Tapas Pal, Vishal, Abolfazel Maghsodlo, Nilesh Shinde, Ravi Dalal, Bajirao Hodage, Sunil, Suraj Desai, Rohit Baliyan, Patil Anand, Rupesh Tomar, Viraj Vishnu Landge, Suresu Kumar, Chetan S, Vipin Malik, Shubham Ashok Palkar, Swapnil Dilip Shinde, Satpal, Yatharth

