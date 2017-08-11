Latest News

Gujarat Fortunegiants humble U Mumba 39-21 in Ahmadabad opener

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 11, 2017 9:12 pm
In their first match at home, Gujarat Fortunegianst were clinical against U Mumba to thump the visitors 39-21 in Ahmadabad. Starting the contest perfectly, Gujarat took a 6-0 lead and later continued the dominance till the end of first half. They took a 14-point lead as the score read 20-6 at the stroke of half-time. In the second half too, tables didn’t really turn for U Mumba and they kept on trailing the hosts to end the match 39-21. Rohit Gulia took 8 raid points during the course for Gujarat.

U Mumba never really looked comfortable against the home side. They did show up some fight in the middle but that was never enough in front of the game play shown by Gujarat.

Match 23
FT
Gujarat Fortunegiants
39
21
U Mumba
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
Gujarat Fortunegiants
U Mumba
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
7Sukesh Hegde
4
0
4
0
4
Raids
15raids
20%Successful raids
Successful
3
Unsuccessful
2
Empty
10
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
111Sunil Kumar
0
0
0
1
1
5Parvesh Bhainswal
0
0
0
3
3
8Rohit Gulia
8
0
8
1
9
Raids
14raids
50%Successful raids
Successful
7
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
6
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
2
99Sachin
7
0
7
1
8
Raids
12raids
41%Successful raids
Successful
5
Unsuccessful
2
Empty
5
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
0
10Abozar Mighani
0
0
0
5
5
Raids
1raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
1
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
5
Unsuccessful
1
1Fazel Atrachali
0
0
0
2
2
Raids
1raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
0
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
2
Unsuccessful
2
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
6Mahendra Rajput
0
0
0
0
0
4Manoj Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
77Amit Rathi
0
0
0
0
0
2Sultan Dange
0
0
0
0
0
9Rakesh Narwal
0
0
0
0
0

U Mumba Squad: Anup Kumar, E Subash, Surender Singh, Shiv Om, Hadi Oshtorak, Yongjoo Ok, Dongju Hong, Kuldeep Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Kashiling Adake, Nitin Madane, Shabeer Bappu, D. Suresh Kumar, Darsan, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Yadav, N. Renjith, Mohan Raman G

Gujarat Fortunegiants Squad: Sukesh Hegde (c), Abozar Mighani, C Kalai Arasan, Fazel Atrachali, Vikas Kale, Manoj Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Mahendra Rajput, Sachin, Amit Rathi, Dange Sultan, Pawan Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Chandran Ranjit.Seong Ryeol Kim, Mahipal Narwal, Rohit Gulia.

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

