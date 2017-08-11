Gujarat Fortunegiants humble U Mumba 39-21 in Ahmadabad opener. Gujarat Fortunegiants humble U Mumba 39-21 in Ahmadabad opener.

In their first match at home, Gujarat Fortunegianst were clinical against U Mumba to thump the visitors 39-21 in Ahmadabad. Starting the contest perfectly, Gujarat took a 6-0 lead and later continued the dominance till the end of first half. They took a 14-point lead as the score read 20-6 at the stroke of half-time. In the second half too, tables didn’t really turn for U Mumba and they kept on trailing the hosts to end the match 39-21. Rohit Gulia took 8 raid points during the course for Gujarat.

U Mumba never really looked comfortable against the home side. They did show up some fight in the middle but that was never enough in front of the game play shown by Gujarat.

Match 23 FT Gujarat Fortunegiants 39 21 U Mumba Gujarat Fortunegiants beat U Mumba (39-21) Scorecard Play By play Match Stats Gujarat Fortunegiants U Mumba Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 7Sukesh Hegde 4 0 4 0 4 Raids 15raids 20%Successful raids Successful 3 Unsuccessful 2 Empty 10 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 111Sunil Kumar 0 0 0 1 1 5Parvesh Bhainswal 0 0 0 3 3 8Rohit Gulia 8 0 8 1 9 Raids 14raids 50%Successful raids Successful 7 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 6 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 1 Unsuccessful 2 99Sachin 7 0 7 1 8 Raids 12raids 41%Successful raids Successful 5 Unsuccessful 2 Empty 5 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 1 Unsuccessful 0 10Abozar Mighani 0 0 0 5 5 Raids 1raids 0%Successful raids Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 1 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 5 Unsuccessful 1 1Fazel Atrachali 0 0 0 2 2 Raids 1raids 0%Successful raids Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 0 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 2 Unsuccessful 2 Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 6Mahendra Rajput 0 0 0 0 0 4Manoj Kumar 0 0 0 0 0 77Amit Rathi 0 0 0 0 0 2Sultan Dange 0 0 0 0 0 9Rakesh Narwal 0 0 0 0 0

U Mumba Squad: Anup Kumar, E Subash, Surender Singh, Shiv Om, Hadi Oshtorak, Yongjoo Ok, Dongju Hong, Kuldeep Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Kashiling Adake, Nitin Madane, Shabeer Bappu, D. Suresh Kumar, Darsan, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Yadav, N. Renjith, Mohan Raman G

Gujarat Fortunegiants Squad: Sukesh Hegde (c), Abozar Mighani, C Kalai Arasan, Fazel Atrachali, Vikas Kale, Manoj Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Mahendra Rajput, Sachin, Amit Rathi, Dange Sultan, Pawan Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Chandran Ranjit.Seong Ryeol Kim, Mahipal Narwal, Rohit Gulia.

