Pro Kabaddi league Live score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan live score: Fortunegiants 22-12 Paltan in Lucknow

Pro Kabaddi season 5 Live score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan live score: In the first matc of the day, Gujarat Fortunegiants will play Puneri Paltan. (Source: PKL)

In the first match of the day in Lucknow, it would Gujarat Fortunegiants who would be up against Puneri Paltan. Paltan are coming into this match with a 47-42 win over Patna Pirates in their previous match while Gujarat had to settle with a 26-26 draw with Bengal Warriors in their last match. While in the second match, hosts UP Yoddha will play Bengal Warriors. Yoddha lost their last match 22-24 to Jaipur Pink Panthers. The UP team would be looking to get their form back after losing the last three matches in the competition. Bengal would be seeking a win in this one after ending the previous clash against Gujarat as a tie. Fortunegiants ended their home leg unbeaten in Ahmedabad.

Match 40 Live 9' Gujarat Fortunegiants 22 12 Puneri Paltan Scorecard Play By play Match Stats Gujarat Fortunegiants Puneri Paltan Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 99Sachin 2 1 3 1 4 Raids 11 raids 36% Successful raids Successful 4 Unsuccessful 4 Empty 3 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 1 Unsuccessful 0 111Sunil Kumar 0 0 0 0 0 Raids 1 raids 0% Successful raids Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 1 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 5Parvesh Bhainswal 0 0 0 2 2 8Rohit Gulia 2 0 2 0 2 Raids 11 raids 18% Successful raids Successful 2 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 8 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 7Sukesh Hegde 4 0 4 1 5 Raids 10 raids 30% Successful raids Successful 3 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 7 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 1 Unsuccessful 1 10Abozar Mighani 0 0 0 2 2 1Fazel Atrachali 0 0 0 4 4 Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 6Mahendra Rajput 0 0 0 0 0 12Mahipal Narwal 0 0 0 0 0 55Vikas Kale 0 0 0 0 0 2Sultan Dange 0 0 0 0 0 17Pawan Sehrawat 0 0 0 0 0 Raids 1 raids 0% Successful raids Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 0 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0

Gujarat Fortunegiants Squad: Sukesh Hegde (c), Abozar Mighani, C Kalai Arasan, Fazel Atrachali, Vikas Kale, Manoj Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Mahendra Rajput, Sachin, Amit Rathi, Dange Sultan, Pawan Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Chandran Ranjit.Seong Ryeol Kim, Mahipal Narwal, Rohit Gulia.

Puneri Paltan: Deepak Hooda, Ziaur Rahman, Takamitsu Kono, Sandeep Narwal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rajesh Mondal, Ravi Kumar, Rohit Kumar Choudary, Umesh Mhatre, More G B, Akshay Jadhav, Suresh Kumar, Ajay, Narender Hooda

