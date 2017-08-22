Only in Express

Pro Kabaddi league Live score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan live score: Fortunegiants 22-12 Paltan in Lucknow

Pro Kabaddi season 5 Live score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan live score: In the first match of the day, Gujarat Fortunegiants meet Puneri Paltan in Lucknow. Catch all the live action from the clash here.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 22, 2017 8:44 pm
Pro Kabaddi Live, Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2017 Live, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan live, Gujarat vs Pune live, UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors, UP vs Bengal, Pro Kabaddi live streaming, pro kabaddi news, Indian Express Pro Kabaddi season 5 Live score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan live score: In the first matc of the day, Gujarat Fortunegiants will play Puneri Paltan. (Source: PKL)
Related News

In the first match of the day in Lucknow, it would Gujarat Fortunegiants who would be up against Puneri Paltan. Paltan are coming into this match with a 47-42 win over Patna Pirates in their previous match while Gujarat had to settle with a 26-26 draw with Bengal Warriors in their last match. While in the second match, hosts UP Yoddha will play Bengal Warriors. Yoddha lost their last match 22-24 to Jaipur Pink Panthers. The UP team would be looking to get their form back after losing the last three matches in the competition. Bengal would be seeking a win in this one after ending the previous clash against Gujarat as a tie. Fortunegiants ended their home leg unbeaten in Ahmedabad.

Match 40
Live
9'
Gujarat Fortunegiants
22
12
Puneri Paltan
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
Gujarat Fortunegiants
Puneri Paltan
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
99Sachin
2
1
3
1
4
Raids
11raids
36%Successful raids
Successful
4
Unsuccessful
4
Empty
3
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
0
111Sunil Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
Raids
1raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
1
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
5Parvesh Bhainswal
0
0
0
2
2
8Rohit Gulia
2
0
2
0
2
Raids
11raids
18%Successful raids
Successful
2
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
8
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
7Sukesh Hegde
4
0
4
1
5
Raids
10raids
30%Successful raids
Successful
3
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
7
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
1
10Abozar Mighani
0
0
0
2
2
1Fazel Atrachali
0
0
0
4
4
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
6Mahendra Rajput
0
0
0
0
0
12Mahipal Narwal
0
0
0
0
0
55Vikas Kale
0
0
0
0
0
2Sultan Dange
0
0
0
0
0
17Pawan Sehrawat
0
0
0
0
0
Raids
1raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
0
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0

Gujarat Fortunegiants Squad: Sukesh Hegde (c), Abozar Mighani, C Kalai Arasan, Fazel Atrachali, Vikas Kale, Manoj Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Mahendra Rajput, Sachin, Amit Rathi, Dange Sultan, Pawan Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Chandran Ranjit.Seong Ryeol Kim, Mahipal Narwal, Rohit Gulia.

Puneri Paltan: Deepak Hooda, Ziaur Rahman, Takamitsu Kono, Sandeep Narwal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rajesh Mondal, Ravi Kumar, Rohit Kumar Choudary, Umesh Mhatre, More G B, Akshay Jadhav, Suresh Kumar, Ajay, Narender Hooda

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 20, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 39 -->
22
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 39
FT
24
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U.P. Yoddha (24-22)
Aug 22, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 40 -->
22
Live - 2nd Half
10'
12
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 40
Aug 22, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 41 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 41

“Our good wishes are always with the (Indian) team. Be it men’s team or women’s team" 