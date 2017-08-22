Pro Kabaddi league Live score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan live score: Fortunegiants 22-12 Paltan in Lucknow

- Pro Kabaddi 2017: After Kabaddi success, TransStadia eyes to host more sports in Ahmedabad
In the first match of the day in Lucknow, it would Gujarat Fortunegiants who would be up against Puneri Paltan. Paltan are coming into this match with a 47-42 win over Patna Pirates in their previous match while Gujarat had to settle with a 26-26 draw with Bengal Warriors in their last match. While in the second match, hosts UP Yoddha will play Bengal Warriors. Yoddha lost their last match 22-24 to Jaipur Pink Panthers. The UP team would be looking to get their form back after losing the last three matches in the competition. Bengal would be seeking a win in this one after ending the previous clash against Gujarat as a tie. Fortunegiants ended their home leg unbeaten in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Fortunegiants Squad: Sukesh Hegde (c), Abozar Mighani, C Kalai Arasan, Fazel Atrachali, Vikas Kale, Manoj Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Mahendra Rajput, Sachin, Amit Rathi, Dange Sultan, Pawan Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Chandran Ranjit.Seong Ryeol Kim, Mahipal Narwal, Rohit Gulia.
Puneri Paltan: Deepak Hooda, Ziaur Rahman, Takamitsu Kono, Sandeep Narwal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rajesh Mondal, Ravi Kumar, Rohit Kumar Choudary, Umesh Mhatre, More G B, Akshay Jadhav, Suresh Kumar, Ajay, Narender Hooda
