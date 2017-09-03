Only in Express

Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Jaipur 21 – 13 Gujarat in Kolkata

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Score: Pro Kabaddi action continues in Kolkata with Gujarat taking on Jaipur. Catch the Pro Kabaddi Live Score of Gujarat vs Jaipur from PKL 2017 Live here

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 3, 2017 8:42 pm
Pro Kabaddi Live, Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2017 Live, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live, Gujarat vs Jaipur live, Pro Kabaddi live streaming, pro kabaddi news, Indian Express Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Gujarat top Zone A with 42 points. (Source: Pro Kabaddi)
Pro Kabaddi 2017 (Season 5) Live: Gujarat Fortunegiants, who had a successful run during their home leg, face Jaipur Pink Panthers while Bengal Warriors square off against Tamil Thalaivas on Day 3 of the Kolkata leg. Both Fortunegiants and Pink Panthers will be in search of a win after suffering defeats in their previous matches, while Bengal will look to continue their unbeaten streak at home when they take on young Chennai side. For Gujarat, their two defenders Fazel Atrachal and Abozar Mighani will be their strength while for Jaipur, seniors Jasvir Singh and Manjeet Chhillar will hold the key for their fifth win. While Bengal top the Zone B table, Thalaivas relinquish at the bottom of the table. Catch all live score and live updates of the match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Jaipur Pink Panthers here

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live, Gujarat vs Jaipur: 

Match 60
vs
Bengal Warriors
0
0
Tamil Thalaivas
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
Bengal Warriors
Tamil Thalaivas
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, C Kalai Arasan, Abozar Mohajermighani, Sukesh Hegde, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Seongryeol Kim, Mahipal Narwal, Vikas Kale, Manoj Kumar, Sachin, Amit Om Prakash Rathi, Dange Sultan, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Chandran Ranjit

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Ajit Singh, Santhapanaselvam, Manjeet Chhillar, Jasvir Singh, Selvamani K., Jaemin Lee, Donggyu Kim, Manoj Dhull, Navneet Gautam, Somvir Shekhar, Pawan Kumar, Kamal Kishor, Tushar Patil, Vignesh B, Siddharth, Sunil Siddhgavali, Ravinder Kumar, Abhishek N., Rahul Choudhary

  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 02, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
26
Zone B - Match 58
FT
26
Match Tied
Sep 03, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
17
Live - 2nd Half
8'
26
Zone A - Match 59
Sep 03, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Zone B - Match 60

