Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Jaipur 21 – 13 Gujarat in Kolkata

Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Gujarat top Zone A with 42 points. (Source: Pro Kabaddi)

Pro Kabaddi 2017 (Season 5) Live: Gujarat Fortunegiants, who had a successful run during their home leg, face Jaipur Pink Panthers while Bengal Warriors square off against Tamil Thalaivas on Day 3 of the Kolkata leg. Both Fortunegiants and Pink Panthers will be in search of a win after suffering defeats in their previous matches, while Bengal will look to continue their unbeaten streak at home when they take on young Chennai side. For Gujarat, their two defenders Fazel Atrachal and Abozar Mighani will be their strength while for Jaipur, seniors Jasvir Singh and Manjeet Chhillar will hold the key for their fifth win. While Bengal top the Zone B table, Thalaivas relinquish at the bottom of the table. Catch all live score and live updates of the match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Jaipur Pink Panthers here

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live, Gujarat vs Jaipur:

Match 60 vs Bengal Warriors 0 0 Tamil Thalaivas Scorecard Play By play Match Stats Bengal Warriors Tamil Thalaivas Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, C Kalai Arasan, Abozar Mohajermighani, Sukesh Hegde, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Seongryeol Kim, Mahipal Narwal, Vikas Kale, Manoj Kumar, Sachin, Amit Om Prakash Rathi, Dange Sultan, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Chandran Ranjit

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Ajit Singh, Santhapanaselvam, Manjeet Chhillar, Jasvir Singh, Selvamani K., Jaemin Lee, Donggyu Kim, Manoj Dhull, Navneet Gautam, Somvir Shekhar, Pawan Kumar, Kamal Kishor, Tushar Patil, Vignesh B, Siddharth, Sunil Siddhgavali, Ravinder Kumar, Abhishek N., Rahul Choudhary

