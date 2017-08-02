Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers: Gujarat take on Haryana in Hyderbad

Latest News

Published:August 2, 2017 6:09 pm
Pro Kabaddi 2017 (Season 5) Live: After starting their PKL journies on contrasting results, Haryana Steelers face Gujarat Fortunegiants in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Under Surender Nada’s captaincy, Haryana will hope to bounce back after suffering a narrow 28-29 defeat to U Mumba. Fortunegiants, on the other hand, will look to register another win after they trounced Dabang Delhi 26-20. With the Iranian duo of Fazel Atrachali and Abozar Mohajermighani in their defence, Gujarat possesses a chance to give a tough fight to Nada & co. For Haryana, their left and right corners are covered with Nada and Mohit Chhillar but their centre continues to be their weak link. Catch all live scores and live updates of the match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Haryana Steelers.

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, C Kalai Arasan, Abozar Mohajermighani, Sukesh Hegde, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Seongryeol Kim, Mahipal Narwal, Vikas Kale, Manoj Kumar, Sachin, Amit Om Prakash Rathi, Dange Sultan, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Chandran Ranjit

Haryana Steelers: Surender Nada,, Mayur Shivtarkar, Vikash, Neeraj Kumar, Khomsan Thongkham, Mohit Chhillar, Sonu Narwal, CPO Surjeet Singh, David Mosambayi, Deepak Kumar, Mahender Singh Dhaka, Prashant Kumar Rai, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Wazir Singh, Parmod Narwal, Jeeva Gopal, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Vikash Khandola, Ashish Chhokar, Kuldeep Singh, Babu M, Raju Lal Choudhary

 

Jul 30, 201721:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
21
Zone B - Match 6
FT
31
Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans (31-21)
Aug 01, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
26
Zone A - Match 7
FT
20
Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (26-20)
Aug 01, 201721:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
18
Zone B - Match 8
FT
31
U.P. Yoddha beat Telugu Titans (31-18)
Aug 02, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
VS
Zone A - Match 9
Aug 02, 201721:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
VS
Zone B - Match 10
Aug 03, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
VS
Zone B - Match 11

