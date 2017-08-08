Latest News

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers: Haryana look to end Gujarat’s fortunes in Nagpur

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 8, 2017 6:41 pm
Pro Kabaddi 2017 (season 5) Live: Gujarat Fortunegiants and Haryana Steelers will lock horns for the second time in the ongoing season after their previous match ended in a tie (27-27). After a neck-to-neck contest in Hyderabad, both the teams will look to eke out a result in this game. Under the leadership of Sukesh Hegde, Fortunegiants will look to continue their unbeaten run and move to top spot in Zone A points table. With Sachin and Mahendra Rajput putting up a good show and defence looking consistent with the Iranian duo, Gujarat team looks more stable. Haryana, on the other hand, will hope to register their first win of the season. With Surender Nada and Mohit Chhillar forming a formidable defensive duo, Vikash Khandola, Surjeet Singh and Wazir Singh are expected to step up and deliver for the franchise. Catch all live scores and live updates of the match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Haryana Steelers here

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, C Kalai Arasan, Abozar Mohajermighani, Sukesh Hegde, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Seongryeol Kim, Mahipal Narwal, Vikas Kale, Manoj Kumar, Sachin, Amit Om Prakash Rathi, Dange Sultan, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Chandran Ranjit

Haryana Steelers: Surender Nada,, Mayur Shivtarkar, Vikash, Neeraj Kumar, Khomsan Thongkham, Mohit Chhillar, Sonu Narwal, CPO Surjeet Singh, David Mosambayi, Deepak Kumar, Mahender Singh Dhaka, Prashant Kumar Rai, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Wazir Singh, Parmod Narwal, Jeeva Gopal, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Vikash Khandola, Ashish Chhokar, Kuldeep Singh, Babu M, Raju Lal Choudhary

