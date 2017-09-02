Only in Express

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers: Gujarat 26-16 Haryana

Pro Kabaddi 2017, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers: The mighty Gujarat Fortunegiants play Haryana Steelers in Kolkata. Catch live scores and updates of the match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Haryana Steelers here. 

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 2, 2017 8:36 pm
Pro Kabaddi live score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers: Gujarat Fortunegiants will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run.
Gujarat Fortunegiants take on Haryana Steelers at Kolkata on Saturday’s Pro Kabaddi match. This is Gujarat’s first match since their succesfull home leg with their scheduled match against U Mumba being postponed due to rains in Mumbai. Gujarat have emerged as one of the favourites to win the title as they are thus far the only team to have remained unbeaten at home. Haryana Steelers suffered a 38 – 32 loss to U Mumba in their previous match and will be looking to make amends. Catch live scores and updates of the match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Haryana Steelers here. 

Pro Kabaddi Live score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers: 

Match 57
Live
12'
Gujarat Fortunegiants
26
16
Haryana Steelers
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
Gujarat Fortunegiants
Haryana Steelers
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
99Sachin
8
2
10
0
10
Raids
13raids
76%Successful raids
Successful
10
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
2
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
2
111Sunil Kumar
0
0
0
2
2
5Parvesh Bhainswal
0
0
0
2
2
8Rohit Gulia
3
0
3
0
3
Raids
8raids
37%Successful raids
Successful
3
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
4
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
7Sukesh Hegde
3
1
4
0
4
Raids
9raids
33%Successful raids
Successful
3
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
6
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
10Abozar Mighani
0
0
0
2
2
1Fazel Atrachali
0
0
0
0
0
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
6Mahendra Rajput
0
0
0
0
0
55Vikas Kale
0
0
0
0
0
4Manoj Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
2Sultan Dange
0
0
0
0
0
17Pawan Sehrawat
0
0
0
0
0

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, C Kalai Arasan, Abozar Mohajermighani, Sukesh Hegde, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Seongryeol Kim, Mahipal Narwal, Vikas Kale, Manoj Kumar, Sachin, Amit Om Prakash Rathi, Dange Sultan, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Chandran Ranjit

Harayana Steelers: Surender Nada,, Mayur Shivtarkar, Vikash, Neeraj Kumar, Khomsan Thongkham, Mohit Chhillar, Sonu Narwal, CPO Surjeet Singh, David Mosambayi, Deepak Kumar, Mahender Singh Dhaka, Prashant Kumar Rai, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Wazir Singh, Parmod Narwal, Jeeva Gopal, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Vikash Khandola, Ashish Chhokar, Kuldeep Singh, Babu M, Raju Lal Choudhary

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 01, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
41
Zone B - Match 56
FT
38
Bengal Warriors beat Patna Pirates (41-38)
Sep 02, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
26
Live - 2nd Half
13'
16
Zone A - Match 57
Sep 02, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Zone B - Match 58

