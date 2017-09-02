Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers: Gujarat 26-16 Haryana

Pro Kabaddi live score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers: Gujarat Fortunegiants will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run. Pro Kabaddi live score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers: Gujarat Fortunegiants will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run.

Gujarat Fortunegiants take on Haryana Steelers at Kolkata on Saturday’s Pro Kabaddi match. This is Gujarat’s first match since their succesfull home leg with their scheduled match against U Mumba being postponed due to rains in Mumbai. Gujarat have emerged as one of the favourites to win the title as they are thus far the only team to have remained unbeaten at home. Haryana Steelers suffered a 38 – 32 loss to U Mumba in their previous match and will be looking to make amends. Catch live scores and updates of the match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Haryana Steelers here.

Pro Kabaddi Live score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers:

Match 57 Live 12' Gujarat Fortunegiants 26 16 Haryana Steelers Scorecard Play By play Match Stats Gujarat Fortunegiants Haryana Steelers Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 99Sachin 8 2 10 0 10 Raids 13 raids 76% Successful raids Successful 10 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 2 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 2 111Sunil Kumar 0 0 0 2 2 5Parvesh Bhainswal 0 0 0 2 2 8Rohit Gulia 3 0 3 0 3 Raids 8 raids 37% Successful raids Successful 3 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 4 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 7Sukesh Hegde 3 1 4 0 4 Raids 9 raids 33% Successful raids Successful 3 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 6 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 10Abozar Mighani 0 0 0 2 2 1Fazel Atrachali 0 0 0 0 0 Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 6Mahendra Rajput 0 0 0 0 0 55Vikas Kale 0 0 0 0 0 4Manoj Kumar 0 0 0 0 0 2Sultan Dange 0 0 0 0 0 17Pawan Sehrawat 0 0 0 0 0

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, C Kalai Arasan, Abozar Mohajermighani, Sukesh Hegde, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Seongryeol Kim, Mahipal Narwal, Vikas Kale, Manoj Kumar, Sachin, Amit Om Prakash Rathi, Dange Sultan, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Chandran Ranjit

Harayana Steelers: Surender Nada,, Mayur Shivtarkar, Vikash, Neeraj Kumar, Khomsan Thongkham, Mohit Chhillar, Sonu Narwal, CPO Surjeet Singh, David Mosambayi, Deepak Kumar, Mahender Singh Dhaka, Prashant Kumar Rai, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Wazir Singh, Parmod Narwal, Jeeva Gopal, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Vikash Khandola, Ashish Chhokar, Kuldeep Singh, Babu M, Raju Lal Choudhary

