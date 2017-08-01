Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha: Titans 6 – 6 Yoddha in Hyderbad

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs UP Yodha: Titans have lost their previous two matches. Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs UP Yodha: Titans have lost their previous two matches.

Pro Kabaddi 2017 (Season 5) Live Scores and Updates: After Gujarat Fortunegiants became the first of the four new teams to begin their Pro Kabaddi journey with a win, Telugu Titans will be taking on UP Yoddha in the second match of the day. Gujarat’s raider Sachin was awarded the ‘Player of the Match’ for his brilliant performance on the mat. In the second match, Rahul Chaudhari and Nilesh Salunke will lead Titans’ attack while Nitin Tomar & co will try to restrict the ‘raiding machine’. Telugu’s defence has Catch all live scores and live updates of the kabaddi match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi here.

Pro Kabaddi Season 5 (2017) Live Scores and Updates of the match between Telugu Titans and debutants UP Yoddha.

Match 8 Live 12' Telugu Titans 5 6 U.P. Yoddha Scorecard Play By play Matchstats Telugu Titans U.P. Yoddha Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 1Rahul Chaudhari 2 0 2 0 2 Raids 3 raids 66% Successful raids Successful 2 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 1 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 7Rakesh Kumar 0 0 0 0 0 10Rohit Rana 0 0 0 0 0 99Vikas 2 0 2 0 2 Raids 3 raids 66% Successful raids Successful 2 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 0 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 18Mohsen Maghsoudlou 0 0 0 0 0 Raids 1 raids 0% Successful raids Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 0 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 2Sombir 0 0 0 0 0 77Vishal Bhardwaj 0 0 0 1 1 Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 35Farhad Milaghardan 0 0 0 0 0 4Amit Singh Chhillar 0 0 0 0 0 5Nilesh Salunke 0 0 0 0 0 999Rakshith 0 0 0 0 0 3Munish 0 0 0 0 0

Telugu Titans: Rahul Chaudhari, Vishal Bharadwaj, Athul M S, Sombir, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari ,Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chillar, Vikas Kumar, Vikas, Nilesh Salunke, Vinoth Kumar, Munish, Vikrant, Ankit Malik, Elangeshwaran R

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Sulieman Kabir, Rajesh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga, Hadi Tajik, Gurvinder Singh, Surendra Singh, Mahesh Goud, Santosh B.S, Ajvender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Sunil, Sagar B. Krishna

