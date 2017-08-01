Latest News

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha: Titans 6 – 6 Yoddha in Hyderbad

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha Live Score: Pro Kabaddi action continues in Hyderabad with Titans taking on UP. Catch the Pro Kabaddi Live Score of Hyderabad vs UP from PKL 2017 Live here

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 1, 2017 9:20 pm
Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs UP Yodha: Titans have lost their previous two matches.
Pro Kabaddi 2017 (Season 5) Live Scores and Updates: After Gujarat Fortunegiants became the first of the four new teams to begin their Pro Kabaddi journey with a win, Telugu Titans will be taking on UP Yoddha in the second match of the day. Gujarat’s raider Sachin was awarded the ‘Player of the Match’ for his brilliant performance on the mat. In the second match, Rahul Chaudhari and Nilesh Salunke will lead Titans’ attack while Nitin Tomar & co will try to restrict the ‘raiding machine’. Telugu’s defence has Catch all live scores and live updates of the kabaddi match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi here.

Pro Kabaddi Season 5 (2017) Live Scores and Updates of the match between Telugu Titans and debutants UP Yoddha.

Match 8
Live
12'
Telugu Titans
5
6
U.P. Yoddha
Scorecard
Play By play
Matchstats
Telugu Titans
U.P. Yoddha
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
1Rahul Chaudhari
2
0
2
0
2
Raids
3raids
66%Successful raids
Successful
2
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
1
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
7Rakesh Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
10Rohit Rana
0
0
0
0
0
99Vikas
2
0
2
0
2
Raids
3raids
66%Successful raids
Successful
2
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
0
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
18Mohsen Maghsoudlou
0
0
0
0
0
Raids
1raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
0
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
2Sombir
0
0
0
0
0
77Vishal Bhardwaj
0
0
0
1
1
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
35Farhad Milaghardan
0
0
0
0
0
4Amit Singh Chhillar
0
0
0
0
0
5Nilesh Salunke
0
0
0
0
0
999Rakshith
0
0
0
0
0
3Munish
0
0
0
0
0

Telugu Titans: Rahul Chaudhari, Vishal Bharadwaj, Athul M S, Sombir, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari ,Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chillar, Vikas Kumar, Vikas, Nilesh Salunke, Vinoth Kumar, Munish, Vikrant, Ankit Malik, Elangeshwaran R

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Sulieman Kabir, Rajesh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga, Hadi Tajik, Gurvinder Singh, Surendra Singh, Mahesh Goud, Santosh B.S, Ajvender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Sunil, Sagar B. Krishna

 

League Table
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Jul 30, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
29
Zone A - Match 5
FT
28
U Mumba beat Haryana Steelers (29-28)
Jul 30, 201721:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
21
Zone B - Match 6
FT
31
Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans (31-21)
Aug 01, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
26
Zone A - Match 7
FT
20
Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (26-20)
Aug 01, 201721:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
6
Live - 1st Half
FT
6
Zone B - Match 8
Aug 02, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
VS
Zone A - Match 9
Aug 02, 201721:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
VS
Zone B - Match 10
Aug 03, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
VS
Zone B - Match 11

