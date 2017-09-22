Pro Kabaddi live score, Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba: Delhi 13-10 Mumbai

Pro Kabaddi Live score, Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba: Dabang Delhi had beat U Mumba at the latter’s home earlier in the season. Pro Kabaddi Live score, Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba: Dabang Delhi had beat U Mumba at the latter’s home earlier in the season.

The Delhi leg of the fifth edition of Pro Kabaddi starts on Friday with home side Dabang Delhi taking on U Mumba. The noise may be for Delhi but Mumbai are the favourites to win the match on the basis of statistics. But they have stumbled in the consecutive games they played against Gujarat Fortunegiants, before which they were on a four-match winning streak. Dabang Delhi had also produced arguably their best performance of the season when they beat U Mumba in Mumbai earlier in the year. Catch live scores and updates of the match between Dabang Delhi and U Mumba.

Pro Kabaddi season 5, Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba:

Match 89 Live HT Dabang Delhi K.C. 16 16 U Mumba Scorecard Play By play Match Stats Dabang Delhi K.C. U Mumba Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 11Abolfazl Maghsodlou 2 1 3 0 3 Raids 9 raids 22% Successful raids Successful 2 Unsuccessful 3 Empty 4 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 3Bajirao Hodage 0 0 0 1 1 10Viraj Vishnu Landge 0 0 0 1 1 4Rohit Baliyan 1 1 2 0 2 Raids 6 raids 16% Successful raids Successful 1 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 4 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 2Meraj Sheykh 3 0 3 0 3 Raids 6 raids 16% Successful raids Successful 1 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 4 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 12Tapas Pal 0 0 0 0 0 17Sunil 0 0 0 1 1 Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 20Anand Patil 0 0 0 0 0 Raids 1 raids 0% Successful raids Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 1 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 1Shubham Ashok Palkar 0 0 0 0 0 8Swapnil Shinde 0 0 0 0 0 13Yatharth 0 0 0 0 0 37Satpal 0 0 0 0 0

Dabang Delhi: Meraj Sheykh, Tapas Pal, Vishal, Abolfazel Maghsodlo, Nilesh Shinde, Ravi Dalal, Bajirao Hodage, Sunil, Suraj Desai, Rohit Baliyan, Patil Anand, Rupesh Tomar, Viraj Vishnu Landge, Suresu Kumar, Chetan S, Vipin Malik, Shubham Ashok Palkar, Swapnil Dilip Shinde, Satpal, Yatharth

U Mumba: Anup Kumar, E Subash, Surender Singh, Shiv Om, Hadi Oshtorak, Yongjoo Ok, Dongju Hong, Kuldeep Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Kashiling Adake, Nitin Madane, Shabeer Bappu, D. Suresh Kumar, Darsan, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Yadav, N. Renjith, Mohan Raman G

