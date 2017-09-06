Only in Express

Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score, Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls: Dabang Delhi look to continue consistency against Bulls

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Live Score: Pro Kabaddi action continues in Kolkata with Bengaluru taking on Delhi. Catch the Pro Kabaddi Live Score of Bulls vs Dabang from PKL 2017 Live here

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 6, 2017 7:33 pm
Pro Kabaddi Live, Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2017 Live, Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi live, Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls live, Delhi vs Bengaluru live, Pro Kabaddi live streaming, pro kabaddi news, Indian Express Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score, Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls: Bulls will look to get some consistency back against Delhi.
Related News

Bengaluru Bulls take on Dabang Delhi while Bengal Warriors will square off against U Mumba. While Bulls have been struggling to find form as captain Rohit Kumar is not getting support from the other players, Dabang Delhi has shown consistency lately with Meraj Sheykh and Abolfazl Maghsodlou handling the offense.While Delhi relinquish at the bottom of Zone A, Bengaluru Bulls are ranked fourth in their group. In the second match of the day, Warriors will take on U Mumba. Coming in after their first home defeat, Bengal will look to bounce back against struggling U Mumba side. In the absence of Deepak Narwal, Maninder Singh, Jang Kun Lee have stepped up to the occasion while captain Surjeet Singh has been solid in defence. Warriors will look to attack U Mumba early on to put the visitors on the back foot. U Mumba will bank on Kashiling Adake and Anup Kumar to guide them to their sixth win. Catch all live scores and live updates of the match between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi here.

Match 63
20'
Dabang Delhi K.C.
0
0
Bengaluru Bulls
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
Dabang Delhi K.C.
Bengaluru Bulls
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
11Abolfazl Maghsodlou
0
0
0
0
0
3Bajirao Hodage
0
0
0
0
0
10Viraj Vishnu Landge
0
0
0
0
0
4Rohit Baliyan
0
0
0
0
0
2Meraj Sheykh
0
0
0
0
0
6Nilesh Shinde
0
0
0
0
0
17Sunil
0
0
0
0
0
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
20Anand Patil
0
0
0
0
0
1Shubham Ashok Palkar
0
0
0
0
0
8Swapnil Shinde
0
0
0
0
0
12Tapas Pal
0
0
0
0
0
37Satpal
0
0
0
0
0

Dabang Delhi: Meraj Sheykh, Tapas Pal, Vishal, Abolfazel Maghsodlo, Nilesh Shinde, Ravi Dalal, Bajirao Hodage, Sunil, Suraj Desai, Rohit Baliyan, Patil Anand, Rupesh Tomar, Viraj Vishnu Landge, Suresu Kumar, Chetan S, Vipin Malik, Shubham Ashok Palkar, Swapnil Dilip Shinde, Satpal, Yatharth

Bengaluru Bulls: Ashish Kumar, Harish Naik, Sumit Singh, Ravinder Pahal, Ajay, Rohit Kumar, Sinotharan Kanesharajah, Sanjay Shrestha, Sachin Kumar, Gurvinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Pradeep Narwal, Kuldeep Singh, Ankit Sangwan, Amit, Rohit, Preetam Chhillar, Sunil Jaipal

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 05, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
29
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 62
FT
36
Haryana Steelers beat Bengal Warriors (36-29)
Sep 06, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
0
VS
0
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 63
Sep 06, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 64

Get your a** up, you are not being paid to sleep 