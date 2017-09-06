Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score, Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls: Dabang Delhi look to continue consistency against Bulls

Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score, Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls: Bulls will look to get some consistency back against Delhi. Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score, Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls: Bulls will look to get some consistency back against Delhi.

Bengaluru Bulls take on Dabang Delhi while Bengal Warriors will square off against U Mumba. While Bulls have been struggling to find form as captain Rohit Kumar is not getting support from the other players, Dabang Delhi has shown consistency lately with Meraj Sheykh and Abolfazl Maghsodlou handling the offense.While Delhi relinquish at the bottom of Zone A, Bengaluru Bulls are ranked fourth in their group. In the second match of the day, Warriors will take on U Mumba. Coming in after their first home defeat, Bengal will look to bounce back against struggling U Mumba side. In the absence of Deepak Narwal, Maninder Singh, Jang Kun Lee have stepped up to the occasion while captain Surjeet Singh has been solid in defence. Warriors will look to attack U Mumba early on to put the visitors on the back foot. U Mumba will bank on Kashiling Adake and Anup Kumar to guide them to their sixth win. Catch all live scores and live updates of the match between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi here.

Match 63 20' Dabang Delhi K.C. 0 0 Bengaluru Bulls Scorecard Play By play Match Stats Dabang Delhi K.C. Bengaluru Bulls Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 11Abolfazl Maghsodlou 0 0 0 0 0 3Bajirao Hodage 0 0 0 0 0 10Viraj Vishnu Landge 0 0 0 0 0 4Rohit Baliyan 0 0 0 0 0 2Meraj Sheykh 0 0 0 0 0 6Nilesh Shinde 0 0 0 0 0 17Sunil 0 0 0 0 0 Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 20Anand Patil 0 0 0 0 0 1Shubham Ashok Palkar 0 0 0 0 0 8Swapnil Shinde 0 0 0 0 0 12Tapas Pal 0 0 0 0 0 37Satpal 0 0 0 0 0

Dabang Delhi: Meraj Sheykh, Tapas Pal, Vishal, Abolfazel Maghsodlo, Nilesh Shinde, Ravi Dalal, Bajirao Hodage, Sunil, Suraj Desai, Rohit Baliyan, Patil Anand, Rupesh Tomar, Viraj Vishnu Landge, Suresu Kumar, Chetan S, Vipin Malik, Shubham Ashok Palkar, Swapnil Dilip Shinde, Satpal, Yatharth

Bengaluru Bulls: Ashish Kumar, Harish Naik, Sumit Singh, Ravinder Pahal, Ajay, Rohit Kumar, Sinotharan Kanesharajah, Sanjay Shrestha, Sachin Kumar, Gurvinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Pradeep Narwal, Kuldeep Singh, Ankit Sangwan, Amit, Rohit, Preetam Chhillar, Sunil Jaipal

