Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live score, Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha: Bulls look to avoid second defeat to Yoddha

Pro Kabaddi Season 5, Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha live score: UP Yoddha's first and only match in Mumbai is against Bengaluru Bulls. Catch live scores and updates of the match between Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddha here. 

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 29, 2017 7:43 pm
pro kabaddi live, live pro kabaddi score, bengaluru bulls vs up yoddha live Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi live: UP Yoddha beat Bengaluru Bulls the last time these two sides met. (Source: Pro Kabaddi release)
Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddha have both been put through the rigours of playing home matches. With two wins and a draw in Nagpur, Bengaluru had a better life than UP who lost all but one of their home matches in Lucknow. Now, both teams face each other on neutral ground. The Bulls have already played – and lost – a match in Mumbai while this is Yoddha’s first and only match in the city. Bengaluru were undone against Bengal Warriors  because of a red card that was sustained by Ravinder Pahal. Catch live scores and updates of the match between Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddha here.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi Season 5 Live score: 

Match 51
vs
Bengaluru Bulls
0
0
U.P. Yoddha
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
Bengaluru Bulls
U.P. Yoddha
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points

Bengaluru Bulls: Ashish Kumar, Harish Naik, Sumit Singh, Ravinder Pahal, Ajay, Rohit Kumar, Sinotharan Kanesharajah, Sanjay Shrestha, Sachin Kumar, Gurvinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Pradeep Narwal, Kuldeep Singh, Ankit Sangwan, Amit, Rohit, Preetam Chhillar, Sunil Jaipal

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Sulieman Kabir, Rajesh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga, Hadi Tajik, Gurvinder Singh, Surendra Singh, Mahesh Goud, Santosh B.S, Ajvender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Sunil, Sagar B. Krishna

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 27, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
32
Zone A - Match 50
FT
33
Dabang Delhi K.C. beat U Mumba (33-32)
Aug 29, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone B - Match 51
Aug 29, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone A - Match 52

