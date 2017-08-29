Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live score, Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha: Bulls look to avoid second defeat to Yoddha

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi live: UP Yoddha beat Bengaluru Bulls the last time these two sides met. (Source: Pro Kabaddi release) Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi live: UP Yoddha beat Bengaluru Bulls the last time these two sides met. (Source: Pro Kabaddi release)

Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddha have both been put through the rigours of playing home matches. With two wins and a draw in Nagpur, Bengaluru had a better life than UP who lost all but one of their home matches in Lucknow. Now, both teams face each other on neutral ground. The Bulls have already played – and lost – a match in Mumbai while this is Yoddha’s first and only match in the city. Bengaluru were undone against Bengal Warriors because of a red card that was sustained by Ravinder Pahal. Catch live scores and updates of the match between Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddha here.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi Season 5 Live score:

Match 51 vs Bengaluru Bulls 0 0 U.P. Yoddha Scorecard Play By play Match Stats Bengaluru Bulls U.P. Yoddha Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points

Bengaluru Bulls: Ashish Kumar, Harish Naik, Sumit Singh, Ravinder Pahal, Ajay, Rohit Kumar, Sinotharan Kanesharajah, Sanjay Shrestha, Sachin Kumar, Gurvinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Pradeep Narwal, Kuldeep Singh, Ankit Sangwan, Amit, Rohit, Preetam Chhillar, Sunil Jaipal

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Sulieman Kabir, Rajesh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga, Hadi Tajik, Gurvinder Singh, Surendra Singh, Mahesh Goud, Santosh B.S, Ajvender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Sunil, Sagar B. Krishna

