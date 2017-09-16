Pro Kabaddi Live score, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha: Patna Pirates 0-0 UP Yoddha

Pro Kabaddi Live score: Patna Pirates take on UP Yoddha at Home. Pro Kabaddi Live score: Patna Pirates take on UP Yoddha at Home.

In the second match of the day home side Patna Pirates take on UP Yoddha. Pirates have been in good form as they won the last encounter against Telugu Titans while UP Yoddha are looking to get their form back. Pardeep Narwal continued with his stellar form as he guided Patna Pirates to a comfortable 46-30 win over Telugu Titans in a Pro Kabaddi League match in Ranchi on Friday. Narwal scored 14 points to lead his team to victory. In the first match, Telugu Titans pulled out an emphatic tie against Bengaluru Bulls to end the match at 26-26.

Pro Kabaddi Live score, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha:

Match 81 20' Patna Pirates 0 0 U.P. Yoddha Scorecard Play By play Match Stats Patna Pirates U.P. Yoddha Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 9Pardeep Narwal 0 0 0 0 0 12Vishal Mane 0 0 0 0 0 17Sachin Shingade 0 0 0 0 0 1Vijay 0 0 0 0 0 2Monu Goyat 0 0 0 0 0 11Jawahar Dagar 0 0 0 0 0 8Jaideep 0 0 0 0 0 Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 32Zakir Hossain 0 0 0 0 0 6Sandeep 0 0 0 0 0 4Manish 0 0 0 0 0 7Vikas Jaglan 0 0 0 0 0 3Vinod Kumar 0 0 0 0 0

Patna Pirates

Pardeep Narwal, Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar

UP Yoddha

Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Sulieman Kabir, Rajesh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga, Hadi Tajik, Gurvinder Singh, Surendra Singh, Mahesh Goud, Santosh B.S, Ajvender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Sunil, Sagar B. Krishna

