Pro Kabaddi Live score, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha: Patna Pirates 0-0 UP Yoddha

Pro Kabaddi Live score, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha: Patna Pirates play UP Yoddha in Ranchi. Catch live scores and updates of the match between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans here. 

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 16, 2017 9:16 pm
In the second match of the day home side Patna Pirates take on UP Yoddha. Pirates have been in good form as they won the last encounter against Telugu Titans while UP Yoddha are looking to get their form back. Pardeep Narwal continued with his stellar form as he guided Patna Pirates to a comfortable 46-30 win over Telugu Titans in a Pro Kabaddi League match in Ranchi on Friday. Narwal scored 14 points to lead his team to victory. In the first match, Telugu Titans pulled out an emphatic tie against Bengaluru Bulls to end the match at 26-26.

Pro Kabaddi Live score, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha:

Match 81
20'
Patna Pirates
0
0
U.P. Yoddha
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
Patna Pirates
U.P. Yoddha
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
9Pardeep Narwal
0
0
0
0
0
12Vishal Mane
0
0
0
0
0
17Sachin Shingade
0
0
0
0
0
1Vijay
0
0
0
0
0
2Monu Goyat
0
0
0
0
0
11Jawahar Dagar
0
0
0
0
0
8Jaideep
0
0
0
0
0
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
32Zakir Hossain
0
0
0
0
0
6Sandeep
0
0
0
0
0
4Manish
0
0
0
0
0
7Vikas Jaglan
0
0
0
0
0
3Vinod Kumar
0
0
0
0
0

Patna Pirates
Pardeep Narwal, Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar

UP Yoddha
Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Sulieman Kabir, Rajesh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga, Hadi Tajik, Gurvinder Singh, Surendra Singh, Mahesh Goud, Santosh B.S, Ajvender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Sunil, Sagar B. Krishna

 

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 16, 201720:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
26
Zone B - Match 80
FT
26
Match Tied
Sep 16, 201721:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
0
VS
0
Zone B - Match 81
Sep 17, 201720:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
VS
Zone A - Match 82

