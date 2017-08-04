Latest News

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas: Bengaluru Bulls 28-13 Tamil Thalaivas in second half

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Live score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas: Bengaluru Bulls look for second straight win while Tamil Thalaivas look to get off the bottom of the table in Zone B.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 4, 2017 8:38 pm
Pro Kabaddi 2017, PKL season 5, bengaluru bulls, tamil thalaivas, bengaluru vs tamil kabaddi, kabaddi live score, dabang delhi, puneri palta, puneri paltan vs dabang delhi live, kabaddi live streaming, sports news, indian express Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2017 Live: Pro Kabaddi League moves to 12th match in the league. (Source: AP)
Bengaluru Bulls were one of the many teams that benefited from the slump in form that Telugu Titans were experiencing in Hyderabad. On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas are thus far the only team to have lost to the Titans so far. Captain Ajay Thakur was kept silent during the entirety of that match and he will be looking to make amends. Bengaluru exhibited their defensive strength in their win against the Titans and we can expect more of the same from them. Follow live scores and updates from Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas in Match 12 of PKL in a contest in Zone B.

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Live Score and Updates: Bengaluru Bulls started the season with a win while Tamil Thalaivas suffered a defeat. On Friday evening, they both aim for five points.

Bengaluru Bulls: Ashish Kumar, Harish Naik, Sumit Singh, Ravinder Pahal, Ajay, Rohit Kumar, Sinotharan Kanesharajah, Sanjay Shrestha, Sachin Kumar, Gurvinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Pradeep Narwal, Kuldeep Singh, Ankit Sangwan, Amit, Rohit, Preetam Chhillar, Sunil Jaipal

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur, Bhavani Rajput, Prathap, Rajesh, Anil Kumar, Amit Hooda, Mugilan, Donggeon Lee , Waleed Al Hasani, Chansik Park, Anil Kumar, C. Arun, Sanket Chavan, T. Prabhakaran, M. Thivakaran, Sombir, Vijay Kumar, Vijin Thangadurai, Muruthu M, Vineet Sharma, K. Prapanjan, Sujit Maharana, Darshan J., Sarang Arun Deshmukh, Ananthkumar

