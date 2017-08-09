Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors: Bulls take on Warriors for desperate win

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors: Bulls come in with two defeats and a tie. Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors: Bulls come in with two defeats and a tie.

After settling for a thrilling draw with Telugu Titans in their previous match, Bengaluru Bulls take on Bengal Warriors in the Zone B encounter. With their home leg nearing to an end, Bulls will hope to gift their fans something to cheer about. With 14 points from five matches, the ‘Men in Red’ lie second in the Zone B Points table and will be desperate for a win when they face Bengal Warriors. In Ravinder Pahal, Ashish Kumar and Ajay Thakur, captain Rohit Kumar has got a well balanced side, as compared to that of the season 4. Warriors, on the other hand, have played two matches and have crossed the line with ease. Under Surjeet Singh’s captaincy, Maninder Singh and Jang Kun Lee have flourished so far and are looking in fine form. With both the teams brimming with confidence, today’s clash promises to be a high voltage match. Catch all live scores and live updates of the match between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors

Bengaluru Bulls: Ashish Kumar, Harish Naik, Sumit Singh, Ravinder Pahal, Ajay, Rohit Kumar, Sinotharan Kanesharajah, Sanjay Shrestha, Sachin Kumar, Gurvinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Pradeep Narwal, Kuldeep Singh, Ankit Sangwan, Amit, Rohit, Preetam Chhillar, Sunil Jaipal

Bengal Warriors: Jang Kun Lee, Ravindra Ramesh Kumavat, Sandeep Malik, Ameares Mondal, Ran Singh, PO Surjeet Singh, Youngchang Ko, Bhupender Singh, Shrikant Tewthia, Virendra Singh, Maninder Singh, Deepak Narwal, Rahul Kumar, Shashank Wankhede, Vinod Kumar, Vikash, Kuldeep, Anil Kumar

