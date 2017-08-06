Latest News

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha: Warriors take on Yoddhas in Nagpur

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha Live Score: Pro Kabaddi action continues in Nagpur with Bengal taking on UP. Catch the Pro Kabaddi Live Score of Warriors vs Yoddha from PKL 2017 Live here

August 6, 2017
Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha: Bengal Warriors take on UP Yoddha in an intra-zonal clash.
Pro Kabaddi 2017 (Season 5) Live: Consistent UP Yoddha take on Bengal Warriors in an Intra-zonal match in Nagpur. Playing their first Pro Kabaddi season, UP-team has emerged as one of the title contenders for the coveted title. Under the leadership of Nitin Tomar, who is carrying the weight of being the most expensive player, Yoddhas look a more stable team when compared to the Warriors. Bengal team, on the other hand, will take on the mat for the second time in the season and will look to replicate their performance from the previous match. Maninder Singh, Jang Kun Lee and captain Surjeet Singh will play key roles for the Warriors. A win tonight for Warriors will take them to the top of the points table while if Nitin-led UP team manage to continue their winning run then they strengthen their position at the top position. Catch all live scores and live updates of the match between Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddha here.

Bengal Warriors: Jang Kun Lee, Ravindra Ramesh Kumavat, Sandeep Malik, Ameares Mondal, Ran Singh, PO Surjeet Singh, Youngchang Ko, Bhupender Singh, Shrikant Tewthia, Virendra Singh, Maninder Singh, Deepak Narwal, Rahul Kumar, Shashank Wankhede, Vinod Kumar, Vikash, Kuldeep, Anil Kumar

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Sulieman Kabir, Rajesh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga, Hadi Tajik, Gurvinder Singh, Surendra Singh, Mahesh Goud, Santosh B.S, Ajvender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Sunil, Sagar B. Krishna

 

Aug 04, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
26
Zone A - Match 13
FT
21
Puneri Paltan beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (26-21)
Aug 05, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
36
Zone A - Match 14
FT
22
U Mumba beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (36-22)
Aug 05, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
27
Zone B - Match 15
FT
32
U.P. Yoddha beat Bengaluru Bulls (32-27)
Aug 06, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 16
Aug 06, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 17
Aug 08, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 18

