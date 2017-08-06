Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha: Warriors take on Yoddhas in Nagpur

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha: Bengal Warriors take on UP Yoddha in an intra-zonal clash. Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha: Bengal Warriors take on UP Yoddha in an intra-zonal clash.

Pro Kabaddi 2017 (Season 5) Live: Consistent UP Yoddha take on Bengal Warriors in an Intra-zonal match in Nagpur. Playing their first Pro Kabaddi season, UP-team has emerged as one of the title contenders for the coveted title. Under the leadership of Nitin Tomar, who is carrying the weight of being the most expensive player, Yoddhas look a more stable team when compared to the Warriors. Bengal team, on the other hand, will take on the mat for the second time in the season and will look to replicate their performance from the previous match. Maninder Singh, Jang Kun Lee and captain Surjeet Singh will play key roles for the Warriors. A win tonight for Warriors will take them to the top of the points table while if Nitin-led UP team manage to continue their winning run then they strengthen their position at the top position. Catch all live scores and live updates of the match between Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddha here.

Bengal Warriors: Jang Kun Lee, Ravindra Ramesh Kumavat, Sandeep Malik, Ameares Mondal, Ran Singh, PO Surjeet Singh, Youngchang Ko, Bhupender Singh, Shrikant Tewthia, Virendra Singh, Maninder Singh, Deepak Narwal, Rahul Kumar, Shashank Wankhede, Vinod Kumar, Vikash, Kuldeep, Anil Kumar

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Sulieman Kabir, Rajesh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga, Hadi Tajik, Gurvinder Singh, Surendra Singh, Mahesh Goud, Santosh B.S, Ajvender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Sunil, Sagar B. Krishna

