Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score: Telugu Titans 21 – 18 Bengal Warriors

- Pro Kabaddi 2017: Bengaluru Bulls edge Puneri Paltan 24-20; Telugu Titans thump Haryana Steelers 37-19
- Pro Kabaddi 2017: Bengaluru Bulls end losing streak with win over Puneri Paltan; Telugu Titans trounce Haryana Steelers 37-18
- Pro Kabaddi 2017: U Mumba continue victory march with 51-41 win over Patna Pirates
Pro Kabaddi 2017 (season 5) Live, Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriros: After a day’s break, action continues in Sonepat where Bengal Warriors will be squaring off against Telugu Titans, while hosts Haryana Steelers will be hoping to bounce back after suffering an embarrassing defeat against Titals, when they take on Dabang Delhi in the second match of the evening. With Titans finding their momentum slowly, the Warriors will be prepared and would want to avoid the mistakes made in the past. Warriros will be depending upon Maninder Singh, captain Surjeet to help them cross the line. Titans, on the other hand, need to support their raiding machine Rahul Chaudhari. Warriors need to be wary of Titans’ defenders Vishal Bardwaj and Sombir, who have been doing phenomenal off late. Catch all live scores and live updates of the match between Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors here.
Bengal Warriors: Jang Kun Lee, Ravindra Ramesh Kumavat, Sandeep Malik, Ameares Mondal, Ran Singh, PO Surjeet Singh, Youngchang Ko, Bhupender Singh, Shrikant Tewthia, Virendra Singh, Maninder Singh, Deepak Narwal, Rahul Kumar, Shashank Wankhede, Vinod Kumar, Vikash, Kuldeep, Anil Kumar
Telugu Titans: Rahul Chaudhari, Vishal Bharadwaj, Athul M S, Sombir, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chillar, Vikas Kumar, Vikas, Nilesh Salunke, Vinoth Kumar, Munish, Vikrant, Ankit Malik, Elangeshwaran R
