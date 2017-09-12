Only in Express

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score: Telugu Titans 21 – 18 Bengal Warriors

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Live Score: Pro Kabaddi action continues in Sonepat with Titans taking on Warriors. Catch the Pro Kabaddi Live Score of Telugu vs Bengal here

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 12, 2017 8:43 pm
Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score, Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors: Telugu Titans come in with a thumping win over Haryana Steelers.
Pro Kabaddi 2017 (season 5) Live, Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriros: After a day’s break, action continues in Sonepat where Bengal Warriors will be squaring off against Telugu Titans, while hosts Haryana Steelers will be hoping to bounce back after suffering an embarrassing defeat against Titals, when they take on Dabang Delhi in the second match of the evening. With Titans finding their momentum slowly, the Warriors will be prepared and would want to avoid the mistakes made in the past. Warriros will be depending upon Maninder Singh, captain Surjeet to help them cross the line. Titans, on the other hand, need to support their raiding machine Rahul Chaudhari. Warriors need to be wary of Titans’ defenders Vishal Bardwaj and Sombir, who have been doing phenomenal off late. Catch all live scores and live updates of the match between Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors here.

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live, Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriros:

Match 73
Live
9'
Bengal Warriors
18
21
Telugu Titans
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
Bengal Warriors
Telugu Titans
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
9Maninder Singh
2
1
3
0
3
Raids
10raids
30%Successful raids
Successful
3
Unsuccessful
2
Empty
5
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
15Young Chang Ko
0
0
0
0
0
6Surjeet Singh
0
0
0
5
5
Raids
3raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
3
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
3
Unsuccessful
2
4Jang Kun Lee
3
2
5
0
5
Raids
8raids
62%Successful raids
Successful
5
Unsuccessful
2
Empty
1
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
10Vinod Kumar
3
0
3
0
3
Raids
9raids
33%Successful raids
Successful
3
Unsuccessful
3
Empty
3
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
12Shrikant Tewthia
0
0
0
0
0
13Ran Singh
0
2
2
0
2
Raids
2raids
50%Successful raids
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
0
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
55Bhupender Singh
0
0
0
0
0
7Deepak Narwal
0
0
0
0
0
11Rahul Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
33Kuldeep
0
0
0
0
0
8Virender
0
0
0
0
0

Bengal Warriors: Jang Kun Lee, Ravindra Ramesh Kumavat, Sandeep Malik, Ameares Mondal, Ran Singh, PO Surjeet Singh, Youngchang Ko, Bhupender Singh, Shrikant Tewthia, Virendra Singh, Maninder Singh, Deepak Narwal, Rahul Kumar, Shashank Wankhede, Vinod Kumar, Vikash, Kuldeep, Anil Kumar

Telugu Titans: Rahul Chaudhari, Vishal Bharadwaj, Athul M S, Sombir, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chillar, Vikas Kumar, Vikas, Nilesh Salunke, Vinoth Kumar, Munish, Vikrant, Ankit Malik, Elangeshwaran R

  1. No Comments.
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 10, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
19
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 72
FT
37
Telugu Titans beat Haryana Steelers (37-19)
Sep 12, 201720:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
18
Live - 2nd Half
10'
21
Zone B - Match 73
Sep 12, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Zone A - Match 74

