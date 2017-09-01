Only in Express

Pro Kabaddi live score, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates: Bengal 14-18 Patna at half time

Pro Kabaddi Live score, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates: Bengal Warriors face Patna Pirates in their first home match of the season. Catch live scores and updates of the match between Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates here.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 1, 2017 8:33 pm
Pro Kabaddi Live score, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates: Bengal and Patna had played out a thrilling 36-36 draw the last time they met.
The Kolkata leg of Pro Kabaddi 2017 starts and on Day 1, home team Bengal Warriors face Patna Pirates. Both teams have enjoyed the best form in their Zone and so this will be a crucial fixture in the race for a spot in the playoffs. Last time, they had played out a thrilling 36-36 draw. Patna were ahead for the better part of that match before the Warriors staged a comeback in the dying minutes. Bengal will be looking to make a good start to what will be a grueling home leg. Catch live scores and updates of the match between Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates here.

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates: 

Match 56
Live
HT
Bengal Warriors
14
18
Patna Pirates
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
Bengal Warriors
Patna Pirates
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
9Maninder Singh
3
0
3
0
3
Raids
7raids
42%Successful raids
Successful
3
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
3
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
6Surjeet Singh
0
0
0
0
0
11Rahul Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
Raids
1raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
1
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
2
4Jang Kun Lee
0
2
2
0
2
Raids
6raids
33%Successful raids
Successful
2
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
3
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
10Vinod Kumar
1
0
1
0
1
Raids
4raids
25%Successful raids
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
2
Empty
1
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
12Shrikant Tewthia
0
0
0
2
2
13Ran Singh
0
0
0
2
2
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
15Young Chang Ko
0
0
0
0
0
55Bhupender Singh
1
2
3
0
3
Raids
5raids
20%Successful raids
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
3
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
77Amaresh Mondal
0
0
0
0
0
33Kuldeep
0
0
0
0
0
8Virender
0
0
0
0
0

Bengal Warriors: Jang Kun Lee, Ravindra Ramesh Kumavat, Sandeep Malik, Ameares Mondal, Ran Singh, PO Surjeet Singh, Youngchang Ko, Bhupender Singh, Shrikant Tewthia, Virendra Singh, Maninder Singh, Deepak Narwal, Rahul Kumar, Shashank Wankhede, Vinod Kumar, Vikash, Kuldeep, Anil Kumar

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 31, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
36
Zone A - Match 55
FT
32
U Mumba beat Jaipur Pink Panthers (36-32)
Sep 01, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
14
Live
0'
18
Zone B - Match 56
Sep 02, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Zone A - Match 57

