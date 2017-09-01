Pro Kabaddi live score, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates: Bengal 14-18 Patna at half time

Pro Kabaddi Live score, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates: Bengal and Patna had played out a thrilling 36-36 draw the last time they met. Pro Kabaddi Live score, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates: Bengal and Patna had played out a thrilling 36-36 draw the last time they met.

The Kolkata leg of Pro Kabaddi 2017 starts and on Day 1, home team Bengal Warriors face Patna Pirates. Both teams have enjoyed the best form in their Zone and so this will be a crucial fixture in the race for a spot in the playoffs. Last time, they had played out a thrilling 36-36 draw. Patna were ahead for the better part of that match before the Warriors staged a comeback in the dying minutes. Bengal will be looking to make a good start to what will be a grueling home leg. Catch live scores and updates of the match between Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates here.

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates:

Match 56 Live HT Bengal Warriors 14 18 Patna Pirates Scorecard Play By play Match Stats Bengal Warriors Patna Pirates Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 9Maninder Singh 3 0 3 0 3 Raids 7 raids 42% Successful raids Successful 3 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 3 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 6Surjeet Singh 0 0 0 0 0 11Rahul Kumar 0 0 0 0 0 Raids 1 raids 0% Successful raids Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 1 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 2 4Jang Kun Lee 0 2 2 0 2 Raids 6 raids 33% Successful raids Successful 2 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 3 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 10Vinod Kumar 1 0 1 0 1 Raids 4 raids 25% Successful raids Successful 1 Unsuccessful 2 Empty 1 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 12Shrikant Tewthia 0 0 0 2 2 13Ran Singh 0 0 0 2 2 Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 15Young Chang Ko 0 0 0 0 0 55Bhupender Singh 1 2 3 0 3 Raids 5 raids 20% Successful raids Successful 1 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 3 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 77Amaresh Mondal 0 0 0 0 0 33Kuldeep 0 0 0 0 0 8Virender 0 0 0 0 0

Bengal Warriors: Jang Kun Lee, Ravindra Ramesh Kumavat, Sandeep Malik, Ameares Mondal, Ran Singh, PO Surjeet Singh, Youngchang Ko, Bhupender Singh, Shrikant Tewthia, Virendra Singh, Maninder Singh, Deepak Narwal, Rahul Kumar, Shashank Wankhede, Vinod Kumar, Vikash, Kuldeep, Anil Kumar

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar

