Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls: Warriors look to maintain consistency against Bulls

After a breathtaking tie against Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriors look to maintain consistency as they take on Bengaluru Bulls, who come in after a nine-day break. While the Rohit Kumar-led side has struggled to put up a great show, Warriors have managed to find momentum as the tournament moves ahead. While marquee player Jang Kun Lee has struggled to perform as per his standards, Deepak Narwal has emerged as one of the key players for the Warriors. Bengaluru Bulls had put up their best performance of the season to defeat Bengal Warriors the last time these two sides met. Catch all live scores and live updates of the match between Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls.

Bengal Warriors: Jang Kun Lee, Ravindra Ramesh Kumavat, Sandeep Malik, Ameares Mondal, Ran Singh, PO Surjeet Singh, Youngchang Ko, Bhupender Singh, Shrikant Tewthia, Virendra Singh, Maninder Singh, Deepak Narwal, Rahul Kumar, Shashank Wankhede, Vinod Kumar, Vikash, Kuldeep, Anil Kumar

Bengaluru Bulls: Ashish Kumar, Harish Naik, Sumit Singh, Ravinder Pahal, Ajay, Rohit Kumar, Sinotharan Kanesharajah, Sanjay Shrestha, Sachin Kumar, Gurvinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Pradeep Narwal, Kuldeep Singh, Ankit Sangwan, Amit, Rohit, Preetam Chhillar, Sunil Jaipal

