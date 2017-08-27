Only in Express

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls: Warriors look to maintain consistency against Bulls

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Score: Pro Kabaddi action continues in Mumbai with Warriors taking on Bulls.

Pro Kabaddi Live, Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2017 Live, Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls live, Bengal vs Bengaluru live, Pro Kabaddi live streaming, pro kabaddi news, Indian Express Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live, Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls: Warriors are currently ranked third while Bulls are fourth.
After a breathtaking tie against Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriors look to maintain consistency as they take on Bengaluru Bulls, who come in after a nine-day break. While the Rohit Kumar-led side has struggled to put up a great show, Warriors have managed to find momentum as the tournament moves ahead. While marquee player Jang Kun Lee has struggled to perform as per his standards, Deepak Narwal has emerged as one of the key players for the Warriors. Bengaluru Bulls had put up their best performance of the season to defeat Bengal Warriors the last time these two sides met. Catch all live scores and live updates of the match between Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls.

Match 49
20'
Bengal Warriors
0
0
Bengaluru Bulls
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
Bengal Warriors
Bengaluru Bulls
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
7Deepak Narwal
0
0
0
0
0
6Surjeet Singh
0
0
0
0
0
11Rahul Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
4Jang Kun Lee
0
0
0
0
0
55Bhupender Singh
0
0
0
0
0
12Shrikant Tewthia
0
0
0
0
0
13Ran Singh
0
0
0
0
0
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
15Young Chang Ko
0
0
0
0
0
3Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat
0
0
0
0
0
77Amaresh Mondal
0
0
0
0
0
33Kuldeep
0
0
0
0
0
8Virender
0
0
0
0
0

Bengal Warriors: Jang Kun Lee, Ravindra Ramesh Kumavat, Sandeep Malik, Ameares Mondal, Ran Singh, PO Surjeet Singh, Youngchang Ko, Bhupender Singh, Shrikant Tewthia, Virendra Singh, Maninder Singh, Deepak Narwal, Rahul Kumar, Shashank Wankhede, Vinod Kumar, Vikash, Kuldeep, Anil Kumar

Bengaluru Bulls: Ashish Kumar, Harish Naik, Sumit Singh, Ravinder Pahal, Ajay, Rohit Kumar, Sinotharan Kanesharajah, Sanjay Shrestha, Sachin Kumar, Gurvinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Pradeep Narwal, Kuldeep Singh, Ankit Sangwan, Amit, Rohit, Preetam Chhillar, Sunil Jaipal

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 26, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 48 -->
24
Zone A - Match 48
FT
26
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Puneri Paltan beat U Mumba (26-24)
Aug 27, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 49 -->
0
VS
0
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 49
Aug 27, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 50 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 50

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 