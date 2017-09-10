Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score, Benagluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan: Bengaluru 11 – 12 Pune

- Pro Kabaddi 2017: U Mumba continue victory march with 51-41 win over Patna Pirates
Pro Kabaddi 2017 (season 5) Live, Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan: The final day of the second Inter zone challenge of season 5 will see Bengaluru Bulls lock horns against Puneri Paltan, while Haryana Steelers will be taking on Telugu Titans. While Bulls will be looking for a win after suffering six defeats on the trot, Pune will hope to register their third consecutive victory. Pune tend to have an upper hand over Bulls and with Sandeep Narwal in great form, Bulls are more likely to feel inferior to their opponents. For Bulls, Rohit Kumar being the lone soldier in the season is hurting them. However, in their previous game, it was Ajay Thakur who stepped up and scored a super 10. In the second match of the evening, Steelers will look to pile on the agony for Telugu Titans. Catch all live scores and live updates of the match between Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan.
Puneri Paltan: Deepak Hooda, Ziaur Rahman, Takamitsu Kono, Sandeep Narwal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rajesh Mondal, Ravi Kumar, Rohit Kumar Choudary, Umesh Mhatre, More G B, Akshay Jadhav, Suresh Kumar, Ajay, Narender Hooda
Bengaluru Bulls: Ashish Kumar, Harish Naik, Sumit Singh, Ravinder Pahal, Ajay, Rohit Kumar, Sinotharan Kanesharajah, Sanjay Shrestha, Sachin Kumar, Gurvinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Pradeep Narwal, Kuldeep Singh, Ankit Sangwan, Amit, Rohit, Preetam Chhillar, Sunil Jaipal
