Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score, Benagluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan: Bengaluru 11 – 12 Pune

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Live Score: Pro Kabaddi action continues in Sonepat with Bengaluru taking on Pune. Catch the Pro Kabaddi Live Score of Bulls vs Paltan from PKL 2017 Live here

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 10, 2017 8:35 pm
Pro Kabaddi 2017 (season 5) Live, Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan: The final day of the second Inter zone challenge of season 5 will see Bengaluru Bulls lock horns against Puneri Paltan, while Haryana Steelers will be taking on Telugu Titans. While Bulls will be looking for a win after suffering six defeats on the trot, Pune will hope to register their third consecutive victory. Pune tend to have an upper hand over Bulls and with Sandeep Narwal in great form, Bulls are more likely to feel inferior to their opponents. For Bulls, Rohit Kumar being the lone soldier in the season is hurting them. However, in their previous game, it was Ajay Thakur who stepped up and scored a super 10. In the second match of the evening, Steelers will look to pile on the agony for Telugu Titans. Catch all live scores and live updates of the match between Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan.

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live, Benaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan

Match 71
Live
13'
Bengaluru Bulls
11
12
Puneri Paltan
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
Bengaluru Bulls
Puneri Paltan
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
66Sunil Jaipal
0
0
0
3
3
Raids
9raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
8
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
2
Unsuccessful
0
5Preetam Chhillar
0
0
0
0
0
Raids
2raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
2
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
4Mahender Singh
0
0
0
2
2
33Ajay Kumar
2
0
2
0
2
Raids
8raids
25%Successful raids
Successful
2
Unsuccessful
3
Empty
3
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
9Rohit Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
Raids
7raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
4
Empty
3
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
6Ravinder Pahal
0
0
0
1
1
Raids
1raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
1
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
1
99Kuldeep Singh
0
0
0
2
2
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
10Ashish Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
88Sanjay Shrestha
0
0
0
0
0
2Gurvinder Singh
0
0
0
0
0
Raids
1raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
0
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
1Rohit
0
0
0
0
0
77Sumit Singh
0
0
0
0
0

Puneri Paltan: Deepak Hooda, Ziaur Rahman, Takamitsu Kono, Sandeep Narwal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rajesh Mondal, Ravi Kumar, Rohit Kumar Choudary, Umesh Mhatre, More G B, Akshay Jadhav, Suresh Kumar, Ajay, Narender Hooda

Bengaluru Bulls: Ashish Kumar, Harish Naik, Sumit Singh, Ravinder Pahal, Ajay, Rohit Kumar, Sinotharan Kanesharajah, Sanjay Shrestha, Sachin Kumar, Gurvinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Pradeep Narwal, Kuldeep Singh, Ankit Sangwan, Amit, Rohit, Preetam Chhillar, Sunil Jaipal

