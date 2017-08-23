Initial momentum crucial during home stretch: U Mumba coach E Bhaskaran

U Mumba will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in their first home game at the NSCI in suburban Worli on August 25. (Source: AP) U Mumba will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in their first home game at the NSCI in suburban Worli on August 25. (Source: AP)

U Mumba coach E Bhaskaran on Wednesday said the initial momentum during their home stretch of the season five of the Pro Kabaddi League is crucial for the team.

U Mumba have so far played six matches, with equal number of wins and losses, and have grabbed 16 points. “Playing six matches at a go is not a pressure situation for us.

It is all about the first game, if we perform and do well, we will all gain confidence to move ahead. The initial momentum is very crucial during the home stretch,” Bhaskaran was quoted as saying in a media release issued in Mumbai.

Team skipper Anup Kumar also echoed similar feelings saying it is all about getting the first match right.

“It is all about getting that first match right. If you see Gujarat, their home stretch has been very good in terms of performance. This is largely because they started on the right note. Our first match is against Jaipur and if we do well there, I know that the team will capitalise on that first win and use that as a motivation for the rest,” Kumar said in the release.

