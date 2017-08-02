Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers live streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

Haryana Steelers will look to bounce back after losing to U Mumba in their debut match. Haryana Steelers will look to bounce back after losing to U Mumba in their debut match.

Both the two new teams come in with contrasting results. Placed in Zone A, Haryana Steelers began their Pro Kabaddi journey with a narrow defeat to U Mumba while Gujarat Fortunegiants registered a 26-20 win over Dabang Delhi. With all their departments delivering in the previous game, Fortunegiants will have an edge over Steelers, for whom attack still continues to be their weak link. With the Iranian duo of Fazel Atrachali and Abozar Mighani in Gujarat’s playing seven, Steelers will reply with Mohit Chhillar and Surender Nada’s pair. It will be important to see if Gujarat can continue their brilliant run or it will be Haryana-based team who will register their first win of the season.

When is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers will be played on Wednesday, August 2.

What time is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers will start at 8:00(IST) i.e., Wednesday evening. If you can’t catch the match live, IndianExpress.com will be running a live blog to give you updates, scores and insights on the fly.

What channel will air the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers will telecast on Star Sports 2, 1 (Hindi), 1 (Tamil) and Star Sports 1HD, 2 HD and Star Sports First

Where is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers?

The match of the Pro Kabaddi season 5 is between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers and will be played in Hyderabad.

How do I follow the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers live online?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd