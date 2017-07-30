Latest News

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi live streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

After beginning their campaign with a win over U Mumba, Meraj Sheykh-led Dabang Delhi are all set to take on Gujarat Fortunegiants. Delhi-team has the worst winning percentage in the history of Pro Kabaddi.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:July 30, 2017 5:50 pm
Pro Kabaddi 2017, PKL season 5, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi, Delhi vs Gujarat, Kabaddi news, Indian Express Dabang Delhi defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers 30-26. (Source: Pro Kabaddi)
After beginning their campaign with a win over U Mumba, Dabang Delhi have given an indication of giving a better show in the fifth edition. Under the leadership of Meraj Sheykh, Dabangs will look to continue their run when they take on debutants Gujarat Fortunegiants. No new team has yet registered a win in their debut season and Fortunegiants will look to break the jinx. With Fazel Atrachali in defence, the Gujarat-based team will be led by Sukesh Hegde.

When is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi will be played on Tuesday, August 1.

What time is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi will start at 8:00(IST) i.e., Tuesday evening. If you can’t catch the match live, IndianExpress.com will be running a live blog to give you updates, scores and insights on the fly.

What channel will air the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi will telecast on Star Sports 2, 1 (Hindi), 1 (Tamil) and Star Sports 1HD, 2 HD and Star Sports First

Where is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi?

The sixth match of the Pro Kabaddi season 5 is between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi and will be played in Hyderabad.

How do I follow the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi live online?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com

