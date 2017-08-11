Pro Kabaddi 2017: Gujarat Fortunegiants look to dodge home team jinx

With eight points, Gujarat Fortunegiants are currently placed fourth in Zone A points table. (Source: Pro-Kabaddi) With eight points, Gujarat Fortunegiants are currently placed fourth in Zone A points table. (Source: Pro-Kabaddi)

We are just two weeks into the fifth season and Pro Kabaddi has managed to grab all the eyeballs with a massive rise in viewerships across the country. With the second leg in Nagpur culminating with Bengaluru Bulls strengthening their lead in Zone B rankings, the action now shifts to Ahmedabad, where Gujarat’s fortunes will be tested against the much-experienced sides like U Mumba, Telugu Titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers.

So far in the league, Telugu Titans after a bright start in the tournament opener lost their path as they went on to lose five games on the trot after that. In the second leg, Bulls also fumbled before bouncing back against Bengal Warriors. However, they couldn’t finish on a high as they lost their final match against Tamil Thalaivas.

Meanwhile, with eight points from three games, Fortunegiants are currently sitting in the middle of Zone A points table. Under Sukesh Hegde’s captaincy, Gujarat team has begun with a promising approach. They first outplayed Dabang Delhi before settling for a 27-27 draw with Haryana Steelers.

Gujarat first square-off against Anup Kumar-led U Mumba side before taking on Dabang Delhi and Jaipur Pink Panthers in their intra-zonal matches. Sukesh, who was playing under the shadows Rahul Chaudhari in the previous season, has been given the responsibility of leading the team. So far, he has looked good and promises to be Gujarat’s strength in their attack.

With Fazel Atrachali and Abozar Mighani covering both the corners, Fortunegiants can be regarded as one of the most formidable defensive units. While most of the young players have failed to make an impact, young 18-year old Sachin has stepped up to the occasion and delivered for his team. During their second meeting with the Steelers, Sachin showed his all-round abilities and finished as the top scorer for Gujarat. However, his efforts could not take his side over the line as they suffered a 20-32 defeat to Surender Nada and company.

Moving ahead, Gujarat’s multi-sport stadium ‘The Arena’ will also host inter-zone matches beginning with Bengal Warriors clashing against Puneri Paltan. This is also the first time that one of the four new teams will be playing at their home.

Fortunegiants, however, will be playing their inter-zone matches against Bengaluru Bulls, Telugu Titans.

