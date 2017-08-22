Pro Kabaddi 2017: Fazel Atrachali playing with dislocated bone, says Gujarat Fortunegiants physiotherapist Olivia Witek

Fazel Atrachali is playing the league with a dislocated bone in his right-hand. Fazel Atrachali is playing the league with a dislocated bone in his right-hand.

Gujarat Fortunegiants may have been dealt a blow after a dream run at home in their debut season of Pro Kabaddi. Their star defender and vice-captain Fazel Atrachali is playing the league with a dislocated bone in his right-hand.

“Fazel is going through a tough time as he has a dislocated bone in his right hand,” said Gujarat Fortunegiants chief physiotherapist Olivia Witek. “During the match, it hurts him a lot but we are giving him painkillers,” Olivia said.

When asked about who could be a potential replacement for Fazel if the condition deteriorates, Olivia said, “We can’t put Fazel out of the match. If Fazel is out then the entire team is out. He is one of our key players.”

In nine matches, Fazel has made 19 successful tackles. While the Iranian has been rock solid in the left corner, he has got support from compatriot Abozar Mighuani. The Fazel-Abozar pair has scored 43 tackle points.

Gujarat will next play U Mumba on August 29 at the NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai, giving the 25-year old a well earned seven-day break to recover. “We at least need one month to completely heal his injury. But with such a tight schedule, we are giving him painkillers and injections whenever there is discomfort,” she added.

Fazel is the only player in the history of Pro Kabaddi to lift the coveted trophy with two different teams – season 2 with U Mumba and season 4 with Patna Pirates.

Gujarat Fortunegiants are the only team in the fifth season, who were unbeaten at home. Their first match at Ahmedabad ended in a win over U Mumba. There after, they went on to register wins over Dabang Delhi, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans.

Gujarat Fortunegiants concluded their home leg with a 26-26 draw against Bengal Warriors. They top the Zone A rankings after six wins from nine games.

