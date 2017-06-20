Chennai franchise named “Tamil Thalaivas” for Pro Kabaddi League

The team name was revealed by Sachin Tendulkar, who is the co-owner of the franchise via a Twitter post. (Source: File) The team name was revealed by Sachin Tendulkar, who is the co-owner of the franchise via a Twitter post. (Source: File)

The Chennai franchise which is set to make it’s debut in the fifth season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), has been named “Tamil Thalaivas.” This was revealed by legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is the co-owner of the franchise via a Twitter post.

“Another powerful addition to @ProKabaddi. Proud to announce our new team, @tamilthalaivas. Looking to an amazing season 5,” he wrote on his Twitter feed.

Another powerful addition to @ProKabaddi. Proud to announce our new team, @tamilthalaivas. Looking forward to an amazing season 5. — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 18 June 2017

Season five of PKL is scheduled to get underway on July 28 and the team would be coached by K Baskaran. Amit Hooda (the franchise’s costliest pick at Rs 63 lakh) and Ajay Thakur along with C Arun, a Tamil Nadu player, are expected to lead the team’s challenge.

