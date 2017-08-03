Latest News

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas live streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

Bengaluru Bulls begin their home leg against new entrants Tamil Thalaivas in Nagpur. Both the teams had contrasting results in their previous matches. Bulls defeated Telugu Titans 31-12 while Thalaivas suffered a 27-32 defeat to the same opponent.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 3, 2017 6:16 pm
Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2017, PKL season 5, Bengaluru vs Tamil, Kabaddi news, Indian Express Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas: Both the teams come in with contrasting colours. Tamil is the only team who lost a match to Telugu Titans.
Related News

With the league moving into its second leg, it will be Bengaluru Bulls who will be playing their six home games. Under the leadership of Rohit Kumar, Bulls will begin their home leg against new entrants Tamil Thalaivas. Both the teams come in with contrasting results. Bulls began their tournament opener with a 31-21 win over Telugu Titans. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, suffered a 27-32 defeat against the same opponent. While Bulls look more balancedteam this season with Rohit, Ajay Kumar in attack and young Ashis Kumar looking after their defence, the Tamil Nadu-based team is heavily relied on captain Ajay Thakur and K Prapanjan.

When is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas will be played on Thursday, August 3.

What time is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas will start at 8:00(IST) i.e., Friday evening. If you can’t catch the match live, IndianExpress.com will be running a live blog to give you updates, scores and insights on the fly.

What channel will air the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas will telecast on Star Sports 2, 1 (Hindi), 1 (Tamil) and Star Sports 1HD, 2 HD and Star Sports First

Where is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas?

The 12th match of the Pro Kabaddi season 5 between Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas will be played in Hyderabad.

How do I follow the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas live online?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
League Table
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Aug 01, 201721:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
18
Zone B - Match 8
FT
31
U.P. Yoddha beat Telugu Titans (31-18)
Aug 02, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
27
Zone A - Match 9
FT
27
Match Tied
Aug 02, 201721:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
24
Zone B - Match 10
FT
30
Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans (30-24)
Aug 03, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
VS
Zone B - Match 11
Aug 04, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 12
Aug 04, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 13

Best of Express

I haven't met R Ashwin but am a fan of his variations in Test cricket 