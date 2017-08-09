Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors live streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

Bengaluru Bulls settled for a draw in their previous match while Bengal Warriors have won their previous matches. (Source: Express photo) Bengaluru Bulls settled for a draw in their previous match while Bengal Warriors have won their previous matches. (Source: Express photo)

It seems as if playing six games on consecutive days is taking a toll on every team. First the impact was noticed on Telugu Titans players and now it can be noticed on Bengaluru Bulls. Coming in after a 21-21 draw with Telugu Titans, Bulls wills look to bounce back when they take on Bengal Warriors in their fifth home game match. Rohit Kumar-led side side has won two, lost two matches and a tie whereas Warriors have won both their matches. With Ravinder Pahal, Ashish Kumar in defence while captain Rohit and Ajay Kumar looking after their attack, Bulls can end Bengal’s winning run and give their fans a moment of joy as their home leg nears end. Warriors, on the other hand, will rely on Surjeet Singh, Maninder Singh and their star raider Jang Kun Lee. Bulls vs Warriors promises to be high voltage game, similar to that of Bulls vs Titans.

When is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors will be played on Wednesday, August 9.

What time is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors will start at 8:00(IST) i.e., Wednesday evening. If you can’t catch the match live, IndianExpress.com will be running a live blog to give you updates, scores and insights on the fly.

What channel will air the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors will telecast on Star Sports 2, 1 (Hindi), 1 (Tamil) and Star Sports 1HD, 2 HD and Star Sports First

Where is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors

The match of the Pro Kabaddi season 5 is between Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors and will be played in Hyderabad.

How do I follow the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors live online?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com

