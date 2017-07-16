Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Bengaluru Bulls announce Rohit Kumar as captain

The team will also be sporting a new jersey this time as they set their foot on the court. (Source: PKL) The team will also be sporting a new jersey this time as they set their foot on the court. (Source: PKL)

Bengaluru Bulls have announced star raider Rohit Kumar and defender Ravinder Pahal as their captain and vice-captain respectively for the upcoming fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Rohit said: “I am humbled by the decision taken by the management and would like to thank them for believing in my abilities. We come with a fresh mind set and a young self- motivated team with a well devised strategy in place for this season. “We are training rigorously, placing a lot of importance on healthy diet that helps optimize our performance and we look forward to performing well and seeing a remarkable result this season.”

The young team will be mentored by former International kabaddi player and Arjuna Awardee coach Randhir Singh, who helped by his vast experience has trained the team intensively for the upcoming season which has more teams and newer format.

Bengaluru Bulls have registered fourth place, runners up and seventh place in the previous three seasons and with a young squad now, they hope to improve and bag their first title with the season starting on July 28.

Apart from Rohit and Ravinder, the team includes players such as Harish Naik, Rohit, Gurvinder Singh, Ankit Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Preetam Chhillar, Ravinder Pahal (VC), Amit, Rohit Kumar (C), Ashish Kumar, Sachin Kumar, Amit Sheoran, Sinotharan Kanesharajah, Pardeep, Ajay Kumar, Sunil, Sumit, anjay Shrestha, and Kuldeep Singh.

The fifth edition of the league will be played in a different format from the previous seasons with more teams in the fray. The teams will be divided into two zones with 132 matches to be played out. The two zones will comprise of six teams each and give way to intra-zonal, inter-zonal and wild-card matches. The top six teams in the table will qualify for the playoffs.

