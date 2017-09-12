Pro Kabaddi 2017: Bengal Warriors edge past Telugu Titans 32-31, Haryana Steelers stun Dabang Delhi 27-24

Bengal Warriors scripted a memorable comeback as Jang Kun Lee scored in the dying seconds. (Source: Pro Kabaddi) Bengal Warriors scripted a memorable comeback as Jang Kun Lee scored in the dying seconds. (Source: Pro Kabaddi)

Bengal Warriors scripted an impressive comeback to beat Bengal Warriors 32-31 in a Pro Kabaddi League match. Jang Kun Lee scored in the dying seconds to win the match for Bengal Warriors and ended with nine points. Maninder Singh also chipped in with seven points for Bengal Warriors.

Telugu Titans would look at this match as a missed opportunity as they scored just one point in the last seven minutes.

Maninder Singh and Nilesh Salunke scored a raid point each in the first minute as both teams were level at 1-1 in the first minute.

Nilesh Salunke scored with a two-point raid in the fourth minute as Telugu Titans drew level at 4-4. Titans defence scored two points in a minute as they led 6-4 after six minutes.

Both teams fought valiantly in the first ten minutes as Telugu Titans led 8-7.

It was a closely contested match as Bengal Warriors managed to keep Rahul Chaudhari quiet as they levelled the match at 9-9 after 13 minutes.

Telugu Titans inflicted an all-out in the 16th minute to lead 15-11. Jang Kun Lee scored a raid point in the 18th minute as Bengal Warriors went into the break trailing 12-15.

The second half began with Bengal Warrior scoring three raid points in two minutes but Telugu Titans pegged them back to lead 18-16 after 25 minutes.

Till the 27th minute, Bengal Warriors were in the match as they trailed 18-19. But Telugu Titans shifted gears as Nilesh Salunke scored with a super raid to his team 27-19 lead in the 32nd minute. Titans inflicted an all-out in the next minute to lead 30-20.

Bengal Warriors scored five straight points in the next four minutes to trail 25-30 in the 36th minute. Bengal Warriors were awarded a technical point in the 37th minute to cut the lead to just three points.

Bengal Warriors scripted a memorable comeback as Jang Kun Lee scored in the dying seconds to win the match 32-31.

