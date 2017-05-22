Latest News

Pro Kabaddi League: Unless Pakistan gets rid of terror, it is impossible to play with them, says Vijay Goel

Sports Minister Vijay Goel said that Pakistan players will not be allowed to play in the Pro Kabaddi League.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 22, 2017 6:21 pm
pro kabaddi league, pro kabaddi league 2017, pkl 2017, pakistan, pakistan kabaddi, kabaddi pakistan, vijay goel, india vs pakistan, kabaddi news, indian express Pro Kabaddi League auctions are scheduled for May 22 and 23.

The sporting relations between India and Pakistan do not seem to get better. Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel has virtually ruled participation of Pakistani players in the Pro Kabbadi League scheduled to be held from June 25. Even as the two-day auction for the League is underway, Goel said that the ‘organisers of the Pro Kabaddi League can call the players in the auction but only the Government of India can decide on it.’

“They (organisers) can call them but they can’t make them play. Even if they are selected, it is government of India which will decide whether they are allowed or not. Unless Pakistan gets rid of terrorism, it is impossible to play with Pakistan,” he said.

The Indian Express had reported on Monday that 10 players from Pakistan have sent their names for the auction of Pro Kabaddi League’s fifth season that is scheduled to begin from June 25.

India and Pakistan are embroiled in severe diplomatic tensions which increased after continuous ceasefire violations  from Pakistan at the LoC. Recently, a Pakistan military court announced death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national, which the International Court of Justice put on hold.

