Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Auction: Who went where and for how much

Pro Kabaddi League auctions are scheduled for May 22 and 23. Pro Kabaddi League auctions are scheduled for May 22 and 23.

The fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League starts in July 2017. Auctions for the same are in the month of June. Four new teams have been introduced for this season thus making it a league of 12 teams. 131 new young players are part of the auction pool, and seven players were retained by the teams. The auction will take place in New Delhi with over 400 players set to participate in the fifth season. Each franchise will be allowed to buy 18-25 players to form a team. Additionally, the squad is supposed to consist of 2 to 4 overseas players. More than 60 international players from 16 countries go under the hamme this year. Catch live updates from Pro Kabaddi League Auction for season 5.

Sachin Shingade sold to Patna Pirates for Rs 42.5 lakh

Anil Kumar sold to team Tamil Nadu for Rs 25.50 lakh

Vishal Mane sold to Patna Pirates for Rs 36.5 lakh

Rakesh Kumar sold to Telugu Titans for Rs 45 lakh

Ran Singh sold to Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 47.5 lakh

Rajesh Narwal sold to team UP for Rs 69 lakh

Manjeet Chhillar sold to Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 75.5 lakh

Kuldeep Singh sold to U-Mumba for Rs 51.5 lakh

Sandeep Narwal sold to Puneri Paltan for Rs 66 lakh

Mohammad Maghsoudlou sold to Patna Pirates for Rs 8 lakh

Dongiu Hong sold to U-Mumba for Rs 20 lakh

Takamitsu Kono sold to Puneri Paltan for Rs 8 lakh

Yung Kono sold to U-Mumba for Rs 8.1 lakh

Suliema Kabir sold to team UP for Rs 12.6 lakh

Khomsan Thoingkam sold to team Haryana for Rs 20.4 lakh

AbuFazal sold to Dabang Delhi for Rs 31.8 lakh

Hadi Oshtorok sold to U-Mumba for Rs 18.6 lakh

Abozar Mohajermighani sold to Team Gujarat for RS 50 lakh

Farhad Rahimi sold to Telugu Titans for Rs 29 lakh

Ziaur Rehman sold to Puneri Paltan for Rs 16.6 lakh

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now