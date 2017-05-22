Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Auction Live Updates:

Pro Kabaddi League Auction Live: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 will begin in June. Pro Kabaddi League Auction Live: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 will begin in June.

Pro Kabaddi League enters its fifth edition when it begins in June 2017 and the first step towards it will be the Auction. Four new teams have been introduced for this season added to the eight already in the league. Part of the pool for the Auction are 131 new young players, after seven players were retained by the teams. The auction for the fifth edition of PKL 2017 will take place in New Delhi with over 400 players set to participate in the fifth season. Each franchise will be allowed to buy 18-25 players to form a team and will consist of 2 to 4 overseas players. 60+ international players from 16 countries will go under the hammer. Catch live updates from Pro Kabaddi League Auction for season 5.

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Auction Live:

