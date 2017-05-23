Pro Kabaddi League 2017 live auction updates: Category C Indian players to go under the gavel on Day 2

Pro Kabaddi League Auction Day 2 Live: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 will begin in June. Pro Kabaddi League Auction Day 2 Live: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 will begin in June.

We have come to Day 2 of the auction for the fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League that starts in July 2017. Four new teams have been introduced for this season added to the eight already in the league. One of these, Team UP made a big splash in the pond when they bought raider Nitin Tomar for a whopping Rs 93 lakh on Day 1. Other big buys include Manjeet Chillar, Selvamani K and Rohit Kumar for Rs 81 lakh. The auction is taking place in New Delhi with over 400 players set to participate in the fifth season. Catch live updates from Pro Kabaddi League Auction for season 5.

Pro Kabaddi League Auction Day 2 Live Updates:

0924 hrs IST: Some more reading for you before the second day of auctions begin: Nitin Tomar – black sheep turned blue-eyed boy

0901 hrs IST: 10 players from Pakistan were included in the bidding process but none of them were bought. Find out more: Pro Kabaddi League: No Pakistan player picked at auction

0850 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the auctions for the fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. It was an interesting day of bidding on Day 1 that gave us three big buys. Nitin Tomar, who went to Team UP, led the pack with a final price of Rs 93 lakh. Bengaluru Bulls made the second most expensive buy in the form of Rohit Kumar for Rs 81 lakh while Manjeet Chillar went to Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 75.5 lakh.

