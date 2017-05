Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Complete squads and players list of PKL teams

The fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League starts in July 2017. Four new teams have been introduced for this season thus making it a league of 12 teams. The franchises spent over Rs 46.99 crores over 227 players. At Rs 93 lakh, Nitin Tomar became the costliest player in the history of PKL, after team Uttar Pradesh acquired his services. Rohit Kumar (Rs 81 lakh), Manjeet Chhillar (Rs 75.5 lakh), Surjeet Singh (Rs 73 lakh) and Selvamani K (Rs 73 lakh) follow the 35-year old raider in the list. Meanwhile, Suraj Desai was bought by Dabang Delhi for Rs 52.5 lakh, also the highest bid for a Category B player in history. Here’s a look at the full squads of the participating teams for the fifth edition of the Kabaddi League.