Neglected by govt, Olympic medalist Vijay Kumar seeks job from Himachal CM Thakur

Vijay Kumar, who made a name for himself after winning the silver medal in the 25-metre rapid fire pistol event at the 2012 London Olympics, on Monday met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and sought a job equivalent to an IAS officer or any administrative service in the government. Kumar also offered his services to the state for training youths who wanted to compete in national and international shooting events.

“I am the only Olympic medal winner from Himachal Pradesh. All the other states have given jobs to Olympic medal winners. Boxer Mary Kom has been nominated to Rajya Sabha; P V Sindhu, also an Olympic silver medal winner, has been offered the job of a collector by Andhra Pradesh; wrestler Shakshi Malik, a bronze medalist, has been given a job by Haryana; Rahi Sarnobat, a Commonwealth Games medalist, bagged a deputy collector’s job in her home state of Maharashtra,” he told the CM.

Kumar, born at Barsar village in Hamirpur district, retired from the Indian Army at the rank of Captain and is currently preparing for the Asian Games, slated to be held in August, and Japan Olympics 2020. Kumar also handed to the CM a long list of awards and honours he had won during his shooting career.

The Olympic medalist said since he retired in 2017 and the elections were due in the state, the previous government did not take any decision on his request made earlier. “I told the CM that I am not asking something unrealistic. Most of the states have given jobs and rewards to the players who had won medals in national and international events. I was also conferred the Padma Shree in 2013, besides receiving the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratana Award (2012), Ati Vashist Sewa Medal (2013) and the Arjuna award (2006),” Kumar told the Indian Express after the meeting.

The former Army man lamented the fact that the state also did not give him the Parshuram Award, which the Himachal Pradesh government has introduced for outstanding achievements in sports. However, in 2012, the state government had given him Rs 1 crore cash for his achievement in the Olympics. “Himachal Pradesh has no infrastructure for youths and should groom those talented in shooting. If I could be of any help, I will certainly volunteer myself,” he informed the CM.

