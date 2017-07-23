Of crorepatis and value buys

Eight of the nine teams opted to retain a few players from their previous squad, and each will need a minimum of 15 and maximum of 18 Indian players, along with two U-21 players, in their teams at the end of Sunday’s program.
A pool of 205 players has been made available for the teams to pick from, and given that 22 players have already been retained by the various franchises, a maximum of 158 players can get selected at the Draft, which does not impose a salary cap.
Crorepatis
Two years ago, in the ISL’s first ever auction, the cash-rich league had crowned India’s first ever crorepati players. On that occasion, India captain Sunil Chhetri and Eugeneson Lyngdoh were the only two players snapped up for prices beyond the seven-digit mark. Ahead of Sunday’s draw, a total of seven Indian players were deemed worthy of garnering a base price that touched a crore. Yet of the seven, five have already been retained.
Retained players
Sunil Chhetri `1.5 crore Bangalore FC
Jeje Lalpekhlua `1.4 crore Chennayin FC
Sandesh Jhingan 1.2 CRORE KERALA BLASTERS
Amrinder Singh 1.2 CRORE MUMBAI CITY
CK Vineeth 1 CRORE KERALA Blasters
Players in draft with base price over ` 1 crore
Eugeneson Lyngdoh ` 1.1 crore
Anas Edathodika ` 1.1 crore
Smart Buys (60 lakhs or below)
While there is a list of players who have commanded high base prices, and will naturally be eyed keenly by the 10 franchises, the player pool throws up names with asking prices at 60 lakhs or below which are bound to be strong additions.
Topping the list of value-for-money buys are:
Lenny Rodrigues 60 lakh,
Pronay Halder 58 lakh
Halicharan Narzary 45 lakh
Jackichand Singh 55 lakh
Seityasen Singh 50 lakh
Bikash Jairu 55 lakh
Narayan Das 58 lakh
Ashutosh Mehta 45 lakh
Jayesh Rane 49 lakh
Bargain Buys (10 lakhs or below)
Along with the high profile and heavily priced players in the draft, is a mixture of youthful and experienced contenders present with a meagre base price of below 10 lakhs. Former India international Syed Nabi is among them. The list also includes the likes of 20-year-old Uttam Rai.
Syed Rahim Nabi 10 lakh
Uttam Rai 8 lakh
Lalrempuia Fanai 8 lakh
Dashyanng Kachru 5 lakh
Israil Gurung 8 lakh
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App