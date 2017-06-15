MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva wins over with her cuteness as she plays on a piano, watch video

MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva plays piano. MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva plays piano.

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is known as one of the most talented and intelligent cricketers around the globe. He has led India to win on a number of occasions by applying more permutation and combination on the field rather than following orthodox cricketing methods.

While Dhoni is helping India’s campaign of retaining the ICC Champions Trophy title in England, his daughter Ziva is trying her hand at playing an instrument at such a young age. Though, it’s music in place of cricket where the little one is displaying up her talent. Recently, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi took to social media and uploaded a video of Ziva on her Instagram account, playing the piano.

MS Dhoni is presently busy with the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 that is being held in England. The Men in Blue are set to take on Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the tournament in Birmingham. India registered a berth in the knock-out stages after beating South Africa in their third and final Group B match by 8 wickets.

Earlier, India began the campaign in a perfect manner after hitting the correct notes against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match after winning it by 124 runs (D/L Method). They later faced a defeat against Sri Lanka when the Lankan lions thumped Kohli’s men by 8 wickets.

Apart from India and Bangladesh, England and Pakistan made it to the last four. Hosts England who remained unbeaten in their group stages faced a loss against Pakistan and bowed out of the tournament. They were the runners-up in the last edition that Indian won by 5 runs.

