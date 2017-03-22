Everything you need to know about Formula One in 2017: Rule changes, faster cars and more

In 2017 special focus will be on aerodynamics which will make the cars go even quicker. (Source: AP) In 2017 special focus will be on aerodynamics which will make the cars go even quicker. (Source: AP)

The regulations of Formula One racing have always kept changing. This time the rules are undergoing a major change again, as it includes bigger tyres and revised aerodynamics to make the cars run faster. The new era of the sport sees changes in car regulations as well as rules.

One of the most impactful changes due to change in rules (aerodynamics) will be an improvement in downforce. This means better grip and extra speed around corners. With more downforce and grip, they will certainly be a few seconds per lap faster even if they may now also be a little more difficult to drive.

Drivers will also be able to push the cars closer to their limits for more of the race. In 2017, this special focus on aerodynamics will make the cars go even quicker and fans will enjoy the spectacle even more.

However, this will also ensure that there are tougher starts for F1 drivers. This is because in a bid to give more control back to the drivers, much of the clutch control has been taken off the machine and given back to them. Hence, the skill of the drivers will be put to test and those who keep their nerve will succeed.

Meanwhile, the safety car process will be in place if the track is unsafe. But once it peels into the pit-lane the drivers will then take up their respective grid places to engage in a standing start. This will not be the case if the safety car restart comes following a race suspension.

Furthermore, in the upcoming F1 season the tyres will also be 25 percent wider . This means that more mechanical grip will be on offer. Earlier tyres could not be pushed hard incase they lost grip and resulted in time loss of a few seconds.

Whether all theses changes will bring in a positive impact or not remains to be seen. But one thing is for certain that the quality of racing and speed will be top notch. While questions were raised as to why these changes were employed the answer was given by Alexander chairman of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association when he said, “It all started because the drivers were not happy with the grip levels.”

However, Mercedes chief Toto Wolff had demanded that Formula One shelve their plans for major rule changes in 2017 as the sport is in an ‘ideal situation’

Formula One teams have until the end of April to agree 2017 rule changes by majority vote.

The new Formula One season begins this weekend at Australian Grand Prix

