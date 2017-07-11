Vijay Mallya quits as India’s top representative to FIA

The official FMSCI website promptly removed the names of Vijay Mallya and Vicky Chandhok from the list of its FIA representatives. (Source: PTI) The official FMSCI website promptly removed the names of Vijay Mallya and Vicky Chandhok from the list of its FIA representatives. (Source: PTI)

Vijay Mallya has quit as Indian motorsport body’s top representative in the world body FIA after intervention from the sports ministry.

Mallya, who is facing extradition to India over unpaid debts for the defunct Kingfisher Airlines, resigned ahead of the last meeting of FIA’s World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) in June, following the ministry’s directive to Federation of Motor Sports Club of India (FMSCI).

FMSCI can now only nominate a new representative to the FIA in December as a national body cannot nominate anyone in between the stipulated tenure.

Former FMSCI president Vicky Chandhok was deputy to Mallya at the FIA and has attended all the meetings ever since the Indian passport of the troubled businessman was revoked.

Current FMSCI boss Akbar Ebrahim refused to comment on the subject.

The official FMSCI website promptly removed the names of Mallya and Chandhok from the list of its FIA representatives.

Earlier this year, Mallya was also removed as FMSCI honorary chairman as a result of his mounting troubles.

