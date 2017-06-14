Vijay Mallya mooting name change of Force India

Force India team principal Vijay Mallya is considering a change of his Formula One team’s name. Force India team principal Vijay Mallya is considering a change of his Formula One team’s name.

As per latest news reports Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is reportedly considering to change his Formula One team’s name. This move is being mooted to attract more sponsors.

Speaking motorsport.com. he said,”There is a growing feeling that maybe since we are a much-improved team in terms of performance and attracting more international sponsors, and sadly less Indian sponsors, there is a debate as to why the name should not be changed to give it a more international flavour.”

“There are some people who believe the current name Force India is restrictive psychologically.

“I’m considering along with the other shareholders what steps to take but it’s a major decision and one that is not going to be taken in a hurry without due consideration.”

“I named the team Force India only to give India and all of the motorsport fans in my country pride of place on a Formula One grid,” he told Reuters at the time.

“But they’ve enjoyed that for eight years and now they know this team is synonymous and will still be an entry from India flying the Indian flag. So what name we run under is not as critically important as it was for the first three or four years.” he further added.

It may be recalled here that Force India had finished in fourth position last season.

