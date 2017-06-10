Vijay Mallya dismisses speculation of Force India sale

Force India boss Vijay Mallya attended only one Formula 1 race last season – the British Grand Prix. (Source: Express file photo by Oinam Anand) Force India boss Vijay Mallya attended only one Formula 1 race last season – the British Grand Prix. (Source: Express file photo by Oinam Anand)

Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya has dismissed speculation of the Forumla 1 team’s sale. Australian David Brabham and former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone were supposedly the front runners to buy Force India but Mallya, who is embattled with financial default cases in India, said that no such move is in the process.

“There have been no conversations with Brabham, I haven’t even met them,” said Mallya in a talkSPORT radio interview, “Bernie and me are good friends, will always continue to be good friends and there is absolutely no talk whatsoever on a sale of this team.”

It was reported in British auto magazine Autocar that David Brabham, who is the son of triple world champion and the now defunct Brabham team founder Jack Brabham, may buy Force India. Reports also suggested that Ecclestone, who also owned Brabham, was involved in the bid. The move was being seen as part of a larger effort of bringing Brabham back into the F1 circuit.

With Mallya’s recent arrest and bail in London and India’s request to UK for the extradite Mallya, the sale was seen as more and more of a possibility but Mallya has dismissed it. He has only been able to attend the British GP this season due to his inability to leave the UK but Mallya has repeatedly denied the charges levelled at him. “These extradition proceedings are based on various allegations made by the government of India and now the matter (is) before a UK judge, I am not going to comment further,” he told talkSPORT, “As far as the ownership of Force India is concerned, whether I continue to live in the UK or am sent back to India, the ownership structure of the team does not change at all. These extradition proceedings have nothing to do with either the ownership or the management of the team.”

