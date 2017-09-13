Only in Express

Valtteri Bottas signs one-year deal with Mercedes Formula 1 team

The Finnish driver has exceeded expectations after stepping in as an emergency replacement for Nico Rosberg, who retired from Formula One days after winning last year's title. Bottas has won two races and formed a solid partnership with three-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas is third in the standings and has secured a further seven podium finishes in addition to his victories. (Source: AP)
Valtteri Bottas will race for Mercedes again next year after being given a one-year contract on Wednesday.

Despite having only modest results during his time with the Williams team, Bottas has won two races and formed a solid partnership with three-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas is third in the standings and has secured a further seven podium finishes in addition to his victories.

Despite his good form, Mercedes seemed hesitant whether it would keep Bottas next year. Wednesday’s announcement means that both drivers will race for Mercedes in 2018.

